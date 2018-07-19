ICANN Turning 20 - Your Thoughts?

As most you might know, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The organization was officially incorporated as a California non-profit corporation on September 30, 1998.

ICANN plans to mark its 20th anniversary during ICANN63 in Barcelona, 20-25 October 2018.

In response to a request from the organization, leading up to ICANN63, CircleID will host a series of blogs written by community members reflecting on the early days of ICANN and some of the points over the last 20 years that stand out in your memory.

We invite ICANN community members to submit their blogs to us in consideration for posting.

Here are two easy ways to submit your post:

1. Sign up for a CircleID account and use the submission panel

2. Send you post in any text format to editor@circleid.com

We look forward to reading your material.

Thank you,

Ali Farshchian

CircleID Publisher