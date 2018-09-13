Home / News I have a News Tip

Most Government Domains in the US Have Adopted Email Authentication Program to Prevent Fake Emails

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 16, 2018 8:25 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 196

According to reports, the majority of the U.S. federal domains have met the deadline to adopt an email authentication program to prevent fake emails from being sent. Jacqueline Thomsen reporting in The Hill: "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last October that all federal agencies had until Oct. 16, 2018, to adopt the email authentication process, known as domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance (DMARC), which blocks fake or spoofed emails being sent from a government domain. ... 60.5 percent of the federal domains were compliant with the order, and that 74 percent had published DMARC records."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybersecurity, Email, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics