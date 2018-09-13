Most Government Domains in the US Have Adopted Email Authentication Program to Prevent Fake Emails

According to reports, the majority of the U.S. federal domains have met the deadline to adopt an email authentication program to prevent fake emails from being sent. Jacqueline Thomsen reporting in The Hill: "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last October that all federal agencies had until Oct. 16, 2018, to adopt the email authentication process, known as domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance (DMARC), which blocks fake or spoofed emails being sent from a government domain. ... 60.5 percent of the federal domains were compliant with the order, and that 74 percent had published DMARC records."