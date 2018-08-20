The .BEST New gTLD: Second Interview

This is a one hour podcast giving all details about what the .BEST social network is going to be and how users will be able to generate an income from it.

100,000,000 users

Yes, you read that correctly, we're talking about a potential of 100,000,000 million users by 2022, and that means millions of ".best" domain names. In this major project, two ventures are identified: the .BEST registry itself, which comes as the tool to develop an innovative social network.

Details are given

Cyril Fremont gives lots of details on how his social network, focusing on reviews, is going to be different from Google Reviews, Facebook, Yelp and TripAdvisors. If one would be tempted to think that ... well, "that's just going to be another social network", then, I strongly suggest to listen carefully the part of the interview on the decentralization of this network. I already interviewed Cyril Fremont in July 2018 and did not pay attention to this but the fact that this social network is decentralized answers a very important legal question: registrant's data will be hosted in their country of residence. GDPR, are you listening?

Unexpected questions

Another interesting aspect of this interview is that Cyril Fremont met with 6 high-tech experts on several subjects from different industries: questions were not written in advance and these specialists hit him with unexpected questions such as:

How will you pay people? How will you ensure that reviews won't be fake? How will you have users to come to that network? How do you finance such a project? (And you will learn about: An ongoing $10,000,000 operation to finance the bootstrap of the social network; An ICO of $20,000,000 to finance the next stage of the social network.) How is the team built around this innovative project and… a few names are given.

I suggest to listen to his answers in this podcast (in French). The social network will be launched in January 2019.