Home / Blogs

The .BEST New gTLD: Second Interview

By Jean Guillon
  • Sep 20, 2018 11:06 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 53
Jean Guillon

This is a one hour podcast giving all details about what the .BEST social network is going to be and how users will be able to generate an income from it.

100,000,000 users

Yes, you read that correctly, we're talking about a potential of 100,000,000 million users by 2022, and that means millions of ".best" domain names. In this major project, two ventures are identified: the .BEST registry itself, which comes as the tool to develop an innovative social network.

Details are given

Cyril Fremont gives lots of details on how his social network, focusing on reviews, is going to be different from Google Reviews, Facebook, Yelp and TripAdvisors. If one would be tempted to think that ... well, "that's just going to be another social network", then, I strongly suggest to listen carefully the part of the interview on the decentralization of this network. I already interviewed Cyril Fremont in July 2018 and did not pay attention to this but the fact that this social network is decentralized answers a very important legal question: registrant's data will be hosted in their country of residence. GDPR, are you listening?

Unexpected questions

Another interesting aspect of this interview is that Cyril Fremont met with 6 high-tech experts on several subjects from different industries: questions were not written in advance and these specialists hit him with unexpected questions such as:

  1. How will you pay people?
  2. How will you ensure that reviews won't be fake?
  3. How will you have users to come to that network?
  4. How do you finance such a project? (And you will learn about: An ongoing $10,000,000 operation to finance the bootstrap of the social network; An ICO of $20,000,000 to finance the next stage of the social network.)
  5. How is the team built around this innovative project and… a few names are given.

I suggest to listen to his answers in this podcast (in French). The social network will be launched in January 2019.

By Jean Guillon, New generic Top-Level Domains' specialist
Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Blockchain, Domain Names, Registry Services, New TLDs
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics