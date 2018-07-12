Special Interests Circulating Draft Legislation to Cut Short ICANN's Whois Policy Process

Special interests who oppose privacy are circulating draft legislation to cut short ICANN's Whois policy process, warns Milton Mueller in a post published today in Internet Governance Project. He writes: "They want to substitute U.S. law for the ICANN process. We have a draft of the proposed law available here. The people pushing this legislation are the same folks who are always trying to regulate and control the Internet. Copyright maximalists, big pharma, and the like. Economic interests are also at play. To companies like Domain Tools, Whois data is raw material for commercial services that they offer to brand protection firms and others. By negating domain registrants' privacy rights, they are able to monetize the sale of their personal information — and unlike Google, Facebook and others who monetize personal information, there is no service offered in exchange, no contract, no ability to opt out."
Mandating thru law to keep outdated technology like port-43 is kinda like saying that people should be transported by chariots instead of cars, so people who sell horses can still be in business.
For me as a non-US citizen, it would be wonderful if USC passes this bill, because it would cut international trade with the US to XIX century levels, while the other countries would have commerce among them grow exponentially.
But if US citizens and residents prefer being part of the world, that's probably not the way to go.
>They want to substitute U.S. law for the ICANN process.
The EU did it, why can't we? And they admitted their law does not apply to themselves, only the rest of the world.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/967585/gdpr-eu-personal-data-hack-leak-personal-data-brussels
The EU gets to tell the rest of the world what to do via GDPR and how to do it, ICANN caves into them, and the US gets told we are going it alone. That is laughable. How dare anybody think for themselves.