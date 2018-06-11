Home / News I have a News Tip

IETF Releases the New and Improved Internet Security Protocol, TLS 1.3

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 13, 2018 2:42 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 401

Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) has announced the official release of TLS 1.3. Reporting in a blog post, TLS Working Group Chairs Joseph Salowey, Sean Turner and Christopher Wood said: "While the most widely used technology providing transport layer security for the Internet traces its origins back to SSL more than 20 years ago, the recently completed TLS 1.3 is a major revision designed for the modern Internet. The protocol has major improvements in the areas of security, performance, and privacy. ... Most modern web browsers and many applications you probably use already support TLS 1.3. For those not currently supporting the protocol, we expect future updates to bring in support."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Internet Protocol, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics