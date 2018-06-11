IETF Releases the New and Improved Internet Security Protocol, TLS 1.3

Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) has announced the official release of TLS 1.3. Reporting in a blog post, TLS Working Group Chairs Joseph Salowey, Sean Turner and Christopher Wood said: "While the most widely used technology providing transport layer security for the Internet traces its origins back to SSL more than 20 years ago, the recently completed TLS 1.3 is a major revision designed for the modern Internet. The protocol has major improvements in the areas of security, performance, and privacy. ... Most modern web browsers and many applications you probably use already support TLS 1.3. For those not currently supporting the protocol, we expect future updates to bring in support."