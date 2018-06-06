Launch of .ISLAM and .HALAL TLDs Remain on Hold as per ICANN's Controversial Decision

"ICANN holds .islam, .halal in limbo despite losing case," reports Kieren McCarthy in The Register. "In a letter sent to the Turkish organization that applied for the rights to operate the .islam and .halal generic top-level domain names back in 2012, ICANN's lawyers claimed that, despite ICANN being formally told it had repeatedly broke its own bylaws by refusing to green-light the gTLDs, it is not under any obligation to actually do anything. ... US-based ICANN placed the applications for .islam and .halal 'on hold' in 2014 after a number of Middle Eastern governments objected to the top-level domains being added to the internet."