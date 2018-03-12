US Govt Formally Asks Whether It Should Reassert Its Control of Internet, Reversing ICANN Handover

A formal inquiry released by the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on Tuesday questions whether IANA Stewardship Transition should be "unwound." This is one of the 23 questions that NTIA has put into its formal notice of inquiry. Kieren McCarty reporting in The Register: "The US government has formally asked whether it should reassert its control of the internet's administrative functions, effectively reversing a handover to non-profit organization ICANN two years ago. The question is part of a broader effort to seek input on what the US government's role and priorities should be when it comes to internet policymaking, but its inclusion is still extraordinary given how controversial such a reversal would be."