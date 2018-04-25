FCC Accused of Intentionally Lying to Media Saying Net Neutrality Comment Flood Was Cyberattack

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been accused of purposely misleading several news organizations by claiming that the comment submission section of its website aimed to solicit opinions on net neutrality was taken offline by a cyberattack. Dell Cameron reporting in Gizmodo: "Internal emails reviewed by Gizmodo lay bare the agency's efforts to counter rife speculation that senior officials manufactured a cyberattack, allegedly to explain away technical problems plaguing the FCC's comment system amid its high-profile collection of public comments on a controversial and since-passed proposal to overturn federal net neutrality rules. The FCC has been unwilling or unable to produce any evidence an attack occurred — not to the reporters who've requested and even sued over it, and not to U.S. lawmakers who've demanded to see it."