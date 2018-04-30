DNS Firewall Market Expected to Grow From $90.5 Million in 2018 to $169.7 Million by 2023

DNS firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 90.5 million in 2018 to USD 169.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% according to a market research conducted by MarketsandMarkets. The extreme vulnerability of DNS to malware and APT intrusions and the proliferation of web applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the DNS firewall market. From the report: "North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period in the DNS firewall market followed by Europe. This is attributed to the mass adoption of DNS security solutions by major end-use verticals, such as telecom and IT, media, entertainment, and gaming, along with Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI). In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region comprises China, India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand, which have a large number of internet users and enterprise customers. In addition to this, internet, data centers, and cloud infrastructure have evolved in the region with the emergence of Long-Term Evolution (LTE), LTE-Advanced, and 5G networks."