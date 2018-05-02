ICANN vs EPAG/Tucows: Tucows Releases Statement on What They're Doing and Why

As I noted over the weekend, ICANN has instigated legal action against EPAG, an ICANN accredited registrar based in Germany that is part of the Tucows group.
ICANN claims that the case is to "preserve WHOIS data", but Tucows asserts in their statement that the ICANN approach is flawed. It's not a frivolous statement, but one they've backed with fairly detailed rationale — and this is just their public statement and not a formal legal filing.
Tucows explains that they rebuilt their systems and processes based on GDPR and its principles:
"In order to have a domain registration system reflective of 'data protection by design and default', we started with the GDPR itself and crafted our procedures and policies around it. We built a new registration system with consent management processes, and a data flow that aligns with the GDPR's principles. Throughout the registration life-cycle, we considered things like transparency, accountability, storage limitation, and data minimization."
ICANN's temporary specification, which was only finalised about a week before the May 25th GDPR deadline, requires registrars to collect and process all existing domain name registration contacts, which Tucows had issues with for a number of reasons:
"...it also required us to collect and share people's information where we may not have a legal basis to do so. What's more, it required us to process personal information belonging to people with whom we may not even have a direct relationship, namely the Admin and Tech contacts."
From exchanges I've had with several large registrars it's apparent that in many, if not the majority, of cases the contacts are identical, which is something that Tucows note:
"However, in the vast majority of gTLD registrations, the Registrant (Owner), Admin, and Tech contacts are the same. As such, collection of Admin and Tech contacts is meaningless, as the data belongs to the Registrant."
So the case in Germany will, in Tucows' view, come down to whether ICANN's rationale for collecting and processing all of these contacts is really viable in relation to GDPR. Kevin provided an overview of how the various ccTLDs across Europe are handling whois in light of GDPR, and while there is divergence, many of them have reduced collection and display. In many cases the only data that is being processed relates to the registrant.
You can read the full statement on the Tucows site here.
It seems to me that ICANN has a simple, solid basis for collecting this information about domains: problem-free operation of the Internet depends in part on being able to contact the owner/operator of a domain about problems or issues with or caused by the domain. That need isn't limited just to the domain's registrar, anyone may need to contact the domain owner or operator. From a legal standpoint, think trademark issues. From an operational standpoint, think a malfunctioning email server or invalid DNS entries that're impacting someone else's systems. If a domain's got an MX record that's accidentally sending all their mail to my mailserver (which has to process and reject it) I definitely want to be able to contact the domain's operator to get the problem fixed because it's eating up my data allocation, overloading my server and possibly preventing my own mail from getting to me. Name, address, phone number and email address are pretty much the basic contact info for any such situation. I don't see why it'd be controversial for registrars to collect that nor for registrars nor registries to make it available for that purpose.
I can see how some people legitimately want to not have that info available, just as they want unlisted phone numbers or to not have their name and address in the phone book. This situation though isn't similar, there's the matter of impact on others that isn't present with an individual not wanting their home address published. It's not like there aren't options readily available, either, like post-office boxes or mail drops for the address and dedicated VOIP phone numbers to keep phone calls from interrupting your day. Yes they're more effort and cost than just having your information unavailable, but then keeping that same information private when you run a business is also more effort and cost and requires the exact same kinds of alternatives and nobody has a problem with that because, like a domain, a business has an impact on more than just the owner and we don't prioritize the owner's privacy over everyone else's need to resolve problems caused by the business.
Tucows is a great test case given OpenSRS is just that "open". Its a resale platform and thus does not generally have a direct relationship with the registrant, the OpenSRS reseller does thus adding another layer of responsibility.
Godaddy has the same issue as well as other registrars with Reseller API's.
I have a "personal reseller" account at Tucows for the more obscure TLDs I'm not interested in sponsoring. I see one of them I see is in EPAG, and yet my relationship is with Tucows ...
Also note that KeySystems/Domain Discount 24 (Germany) is the sponsor for ABC.US, for which "thick" whois details are provided. Nothing excludes, say, a dual national (US and Italian) from satisfying the .US nexus requirement and registering a .US domain ....
GDPR is clear as mud for such a diffusion of responsibility across many organizations working together to serve registrant needs.