ICANN Files Legal Action Against Domain Registrar for Refusal to Collect WHOIS Data

Germany-based ICANN-accredited registrar EPAG owned by Tucows has informed ICANN that it plans to stop collecting Whois contact information from its customers as it violates the GDPR rules. As a result, ICANN on Friday filed legal action against the company asking the court for "assistance in interpreting the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in order to protect the data collected in WHOIS." John Jeffrey, ICANN's General Counsel and Secretary says: "We are filing an action in Germany to protect the collection of WHOIS data and to seek further clarification that ICANN may continue to require its collection. It is ICANN's public interest role to coordinate a decentralized global WHOIS for the generic top-level domain system. ICANN contractually requires the collection of data by over 2,500 registrars and registries who help ICANN maintain that global information resource."