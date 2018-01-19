Moving to IPv6 Is Becoming a Matter of Business Continuity, Says NASA Transition Manager

US government agencies are accelerating the transition to IPv6 and ensuring their public websites are accessible via IPv6. "Agencies are also buying IPv6-compliant devices as older ones reach the end of their lifecycle," reports Alan Joch in FedTech. "For a long time, people have said, 'Why be bothered? We have plenty of IPv4 address space,'" says Kevin Jones, IPv6 transition manager at NASA and chairperson of the Federal IPv6 Task Force. "But now, moving to IPv6 is becoming a matter of business continuity. We don't have the luxury of kicking the can down the road anymore." Joch adds that NASA runs a dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 network environment in parallel, but their goal is to eventually move to IPv6-only.