Belize to Host Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum

Belize will host the fourth Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum, known as CarPIF, on June 13 and 14.

Since its inception in 2015, CarPIF has brought together regional and international technology experts and telecommunications industry execs to discuss a range of topics related to Internet peering and interconnection trends, and their relevance to the Caribbean region.

It is coordinated by the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), with support from the Internet Society, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, the American Registry for Internet Numbers, Packet Clearing House, the Latin America and Caribbean Internet Address Registry (LACNIC), and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

"CarPIF will explore new opportunities for strengthening Caribbean network resilience and Internet Exchange Point expansion," said Bevil Wooding, co-Founder of CaribNOG.

"We will also be considering the practical next-steps to creating policies and strategies that encourage more local content development and hosting."

Event organizers are describing this year's forum as building on the success and knowledge gained in previous CarPIF events held in Barbados in 2015, Curacao in 2016 and St Maarten in 2017. A strong focus will be on building the human networks that drive the growth and expansion of the Internet.

"This year, our focus will also be on creating the opportunity for participants to expand and strengthen their personal and professional networks. CarPIF 2018 will be a major opportunity for problem-solving, learning, business networking, and peering expansion," said Shernon Osepa, Regional Affairs Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Internet Society.