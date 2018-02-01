Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

1.3 Tbps DDoS Attack Against GitHub is Largest Attack Seen to Date, Says Akamai

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 02, 2018 11:48 AM PST
Graph from Akamai shows inbound traffic in bits per second that reached their edge. The first portion of the attack peaked at 1.35Tbps and a second 400Gbps spike a little after 18:00 UTC. (Source: GitHub)

On February 28th, Akamai reports experiencing a 1.3 Tbps DDoS attack against its customer GitHub. According to Akamai, the incident was the largest attack seen to date, "more than twice the size of the September 2016 attacks that announced the Mirai botnet and possibly the largest DDoS attack publicly disclosed." Companies such as Cloudflare have recently warned about increasing number of such amplification attacks using distributed memory caching system or memcached servers, and both Cloudflare and Akamai warn this exploit has the potential to be quite significant due to its capability to drastically amplify an attack.

Akamai reports: "Many other organizations have experienced similar reflection attacks since Monday, and we predict many more, potentially larger attacks in the near future. Akamai has seen a marked increase in scanning for open memcached servers since the initial disclosure. Because of its ability to create such massive attacks, it is likely that attackers will adopt memcached reflection as a favorite tool rapidly. Additionally, as lists of usable reflectors are compiled by attackers, this attack method's impact has the potential to grow significantly. The good news is that providers can rate limit traffic from source port 11211 and prevent traffic from entering and exiting their networks, but this will take time."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Data Center, DDoS
