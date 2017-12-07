Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Vodafone Plans to Create the First 4G Network on the Moon, Appoints Nokia as Technology Partner

Feb 27, 2018
  • Feb 27, 2018 6:34 PM PST
Vodafone is working on a project to create the first 4G network on the Moon to support a mission by PTScientists in 2019. Nokia is chosen as the company's technology partner, according to a press release issued today. From the annoucement: "Berlin-based company, PTScientists is working with Vodafone Germany and Audi to achieve the first privately-funded Moon landing. Mission to the Moon is due to launch in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Vodafone's network expertise will be used to set up the Moon's first 4G network, connecting two Audi lunar quattro rovers to a base station in the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module (ALINA). Nokia, through Nokia Bell Labs, will create a space-grade Ultra Compact Network that will be the lightest ever developed — weighing less than one kilo, the same as a bag of sugar." Marcus Weldon, Nokia Chief Technology Officer, said the mission will support the development of new space-grade technologies for future data networking, processing, and storage, as well as help advance the communications infrastructure required for academics, industry and educational institutions in conducting lunar research.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Mobile Internet, Networks, Wireless
