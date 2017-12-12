Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Significant Changes Underway for Core Internet Protocols

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 26, 2018 12:19 PM PST
Significant changes to the core Internet protocols are underway due to the increased necessity to overcome limits that have become apparent particularly with regards to performance. In an article published in the IETF Journal, Mark Nottingham, a member of the Internet Architecture Board and co-chair of the IETF's HTTP and QUIC Working Groups, shares a number of driving factors for these changes. He wrote: "First, the limits of the core Internet protocols have become apparent, especially regarding performance. ... Second, the ability to evolve Internet protocols — at any layer — has become more difficult over time, largely thanks to the unintended uses ... Finally, we are in the midst of a shift towards more use of encryption on the Internet, first spurred by Edward Snowden's revelations in 2013."

