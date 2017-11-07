Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Pyeongchang Olympics Organizers Investigating Possible Cyberattack on Opening Day

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 10, 2018 9:45 AM PST
Reports from various sources indicate Pyeongchang Olympics organizers were looking into a disruption of non-critical systems on the day of the opening ceremony but could not yet confirm if it was a cyberattack. Karolos Grohmann reporting in Reuters: "Some local media reported system problems, including the Games website and some television sets, were due to a cyberattack but [Games spokesman] Sung said it was still too early to determine whether hackers had attempted to damage them. ... There were some issues that affected some of our non-critical systems last night for a few hours ... Experts are watching to ensure and maintain any systems at expected service levels. We are currently investigating the cause of the issue. At this time we cannot confirm [a cyberattack]."

Related topics: Cyberattack
