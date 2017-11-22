Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

EFF Founder John Perry Barlow Has Died

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 07, 2018 6:24 PM PST
Electronic Frontier Foundation founder John Perry Barlow, has died at the age of 70, according to a statement issued by the Foundation. "Barlow was a poet, essayist, Internet pioneer and prominent cyber-libertarian. He co-founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation in 1990 after realizing that the government was ill-equipped to understand what he called the 'legal, technical, and metaphorical nature of datacrime.' He said believed that "everyone's liberties would become at risk. Barlow described the founding of the EFF after receiving a visit from an FBI agent in April 1990 seeking to find out whether he was a member of 'a dread band of info-terrorists.' Shortly thereafter, Barlow and Mitch Kapor, the creator of Lotus 1-2-3, organized a series of dinners with leaders of the computer industry for discussions that would lead to the creation of the EFF."

"We are creating a world that all may enter without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth. We are creating a world where anyone, anywhere may express his or her beliefs, no matter how singular, without fear of being coerced into silence or conformity."
A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace by John Perry Barlow

