New Jersey Becomes Latest State to Implement Its Own Net Neutrality Rules

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 05, 2018 5:41 PM PST
New Jersey on Monday became the latest state to implement its own net neutrality rules following the FCC's Repeal, Harper Neidig reports in The Hill today. "While New Jersey cannot unilaterally regulate net neutrality back into law or cement it as a state regulation, we can exercise our power as a consumer to make our preferences known," says Gov. Phil Murphy. New Jersey is the latest state to follow the lead of his counterparts in New York and Montana, who are pushing back on the FCC order. "Gurbir Grewal, New Jersey's attorney general, also announced on Monday that the state would be the 22nd to join a lawsuit against the FCC."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
