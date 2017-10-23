Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Montana Becomes First State to Require ISPs to Abide by Net Neutrality Principles Despite FCC Repeal

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 22, 2018 2:00 PM PST
Montana Governor Steve Bullock signs an executive order requiring ISPs with state contracts to adhere to internet neutrality principles. "There has been a lot of talk around the country about how to respond to the recent decision by Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules, which keep the internet free and open. It's time to actually do something about it," said Governor Bullock. "This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality. We can't wait for folks in Washington DC to come to their senses and reinstate these rules." The Montana order prohibits service providers from blocking lawful content, throttle, impair or degrade lawful internet traffic on the basis of internet content, engage in paid prioritization, or unreasonably interfere or disadvantage the users’ ability to select, access, and use broadband internet access service.

