Montana Becomes First State to Require ISPs to Abide by Net Neutrality Principles Despite FCC Repeal

- Jan 22, 2018 2:00 PM PST
- Comments: 0
- Views: 570
Montana Governor Steve Bullock signs an executive order requiring ISPs with state contracts to adhere to internet neutrality principles. "There has been a lot of talk around the country about how to respond to the recent decision by Federal Communications Commission to repeal net neutrality rules, which keep the internet free and open. It's time to actually do something about it," said Governor Bullock. "This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality. We can't wait for folks in Washington DC to come to their senses and reinstate these rules." The Montana order prohibits service providers from blocking lawful content, throttle, impair or degrade lawful internet traffic on the basis of internet content, engage in paid prioritization, or unreasonably interfere or disadvantage the users’ ability to select, access, and use broadband internet access service.
If you are pressed for time ...
... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.
I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.
Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet
China is preparing for a new crackdown on cryptocurrency, planning to stamp out remaining trading in the country, according to state media. more
- Jan 17, 2018 6:45 AM PST
- Views: 1,705
A Senate bill that would reverse the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to repeal Net Neutrality received its 30th co-sponsor today, ensuring it will receive a vote on the Senate floor. more
- Jan 08, 2018 4:44 PM PST
- Views: 2,872
Sen. Scott Wiener along with ten state assembly and Senate Democrats have proposed legislation which includes a number of ways to ensure telecom companies operating in California adhere to the principles of net neutrality. more
- Jan 07, 2018 2:44 PM PST
- Views: 2,880
UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. more
- Dec 21, 2017 3:20 PM PST
- Views: 6,696
The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines on Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape. more
- Dec 14, 2017 10:52 AM PST
- Views: 6,392
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced plans to coordinate efforts for online consumer protection following the adoption of the proposed 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order'. more
- Dec 12, 2017 1:30 PM PST
- Views: 4,950
Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." more
- Dec 11, 2017 12:27 PM PST
- Views: 5,665
Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a post today pointing out that the FCC continues to ignore the technical parts of a letter sent to it earlier this year by nearly 200 Internet engineers and computer scientists. more
- Dec 07, 2017 1:53 PM PST
- Views: 6,669
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday told reporters that President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense". more
- Nov 23, 2017 11:56 AM PST
- Views: 5,754
In a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Senior FCC officials revealed plans whereby state and local governments will not be able to impose local laws regulating broadband service.
more
- Nov 22, 2017 12:56 PM PST
- Views: 5,783
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today released a statement on his draft "Restoring Internet Freedom Order", circulated to Commissioners this morning and will be voted on at the FCC's Open Meeting on December 14 more
- Nov 21, 2017 9:35 AM PST
- Views: 5,470
Tim Berners-Lee is in Washington urging lawmakers to reconsider the rollback of net neutrality laws. more
- Nov 17, 2017 12:34 PM PST
- Views: 5,936
The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. more
- Nov 16, 2017 6:47 PM PST
- Views: 5,581
Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. more
- Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM PST
- Views: 5,803
Organizations behind two of the new geographic top-level domains, .amsterdam and .frl, have refused to provide public access to information about the registrants of domain names, otherwise known as Whois records. more
- Oct 23, 2017 1:49 PM PST
- Views: 4,741