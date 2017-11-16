Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Thailand has Become the World's Leading Hotspot for Cryptocurrency Mining Malware

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 01, 2018 11:21 AM PST
New research indicates Thailand as being the world's number one hotspot for cryptocurrency mining malware. Suchit Leesa-Nguansuk from the South China Morning Post reports: "XRMig, software that is used to mine the monero cryptocurrency, is being used to attack systems without the knowledge or consent of the victims. While XRMig itself is not specifically malware, it is being delivered using malware delivery techniques… Among the top 10 countries globally attacked, Thailand saw the most downloads of the new malware at 3,545,437, followed by Vietnam (1,830,065), Egypt (1,132,863), Indonesia (988,163), Turkey (665,058), Peru (646,985), Algeria (614,870), Brazil (550,053), the Philippines (406,294) and Venezuela (400,661)."

