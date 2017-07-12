Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Trump's Commerce Department Pick Assured Republicans Reversal of U.S. Internet Oversight

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 24, 2018 1:26 PM PST
"The Commerce nominee made the assurance to GOP senators who opposed Barack Obama's decision to give up U.S. oversight," according to documents obtained by POLITICO. John Hendel reports: "President Donald Trump's pick for a top Commerce Department post privately assured Republican senators that he would look at reversing the Obama administration's decision to give up U.S. oversight of the internet… [David Redl, now the head of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration] promised the senators that he would recommend convening a 'panel of experts to investigate options for unwinding the transition,' according to a letter that POLITICO obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. It's unclear whether Redl, who took office two months ago, has followed through on the pledge, or whether the Commerce Department even has the ability to reverse the handover at this point."

Related topics: ICANN, Internet Governance
