Extraterritoriality

By Anthony Rutkowski
  • Jan 23, 2018 9:41 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 253
Anthony Rutkowski

Black's Law Dictionary defines it as "the extraterritorial operation of laws; that is, their operation upon persons, rights or jural relations, existing beyond the limits of the enacting state, but still amenable to its laws. The term is used to indicate jurisdiction exercised by a nation in other countries, by treaty..." Extraterritoriality is also the most significant emerging development today in the law shaping virtual network architectures and services that includes OTT and NFV-SDN. The related developments extend from the development of the new public international law to the imposition of forensic handover requirements to local law enforcement officials. The latter is now centered on a landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court for which the briefs have been recently filed. Case. No. 17-2, United States, Petitioner v. Microsoft Corporation is set to be argued on 27 February and decided this term ending in June. The Court's docket is available online.

This case has been coursing its way through the U.S. appellate system now for the past four years since the initial Microsoft search warrant was served in December 2013. Although there are other similar cases, this one was selected by the U.S. Supreme Court at the beginning of its term in October 2017 for consideration. The case has also disgorged a plethora of lobbying, pundit views, and hyperventilating on the streets of Washington DC, notwithstanding the essentially simple facts of the case and the application of law that has existed for hundreds of years.

Whether a United States provider of email services must comply with a probable-cause-based warrant issued under 18 U.S.C. 2703 by making disclosure in the United States of electronic communications within that provider's control, even if the provider has decided to store that material abroad.

An amazing 29 amicus curiae briefs were submitted to the Supreme Court from almost anyone who had a view on the matter and some kind of theory to advance. Perhaps not unexpectedly, every brief raised extraterritoriality as an issue.

What was rather mind-boggling, however, is that the 27 parties — basically supporting the refusal to comply with the warrant — raised the subject of extraterritoriality, ignorant of 167 years of public international telecommunication law dealing with the subject. It was rather obvious that for most of them, the topic was only recently discovered as a "me too" devise to advance for some perceived organizational benefit or mantra. Only two amicus briefs — the States Attorney Generals, and the typically always-practical UK Government noted the obvious.

In today's global communications environment that does not respect geographic boundaries, the U.K. believes that the location of data should not be solely determinative of access for law enforcement purposes. Such an approach would remove the ability of sovereign nations to protect life and prevent and detect crime within their jurisdiction. [Brief of the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland]

The reality is that ever since communication internets across multiple borders were first treated in multilateral instruments in 1850, the need to obtain evidence has existed. Then as now, law enforcement authorities obtain that evidence via a lawful order compelling a communication provider within their jurisdiction to hand it over. Indeed, the technical interfaces are called "Handover Interfaces" and global eWarrants standards exist for this purpose. At a fundamental level, the requirements and the networks remain the same, notwithstanding every new generation arguing that their new technology Kool-Aid is fundamentally different.

What remains almost untreated in the commentaries on this case, however, are the potential collateral effects of the case itself — including a likely decision in favour of U.S. law enforcement — on the evolution of public international cybersecurity and infrastructure protection law and the architectures of rapidly emerging transnational network virtualization platforms.

The extraterritorial considerations of schlepping an eMail message among data centers are trivial compared to those same data centers orchestrating entire network architectures and services autonomously across national borders among unidentified endpoints including IoT devices using multiple encrypted data streams. Over the Top (OTT) services are vexing precursors; but it is the new Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) provisioning now at the threshold of deployment that is the real concern. Put another way, what rational sovereign State is going to allow this to occur without effective multilateral instruments?

So the Microsoft eMail case is only a mere "sneak peek" at the fascinating realm of extraterritoriality that will be emerging in the brave new world of virtual networks today. A hundred years ago, the major industry providers enlisted the U.S. government to develop the multilateral instruments necessary to roll out their radio-based transnational virtual internets from data centers a hundred years ago to avoid redundant implementations in every nation. Will history repeat itself?

By Anthony Rutkowski, Principal, Netmagic Associates LLC
Related topics: Law, Networks, Policy & Regulation
