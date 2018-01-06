I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

So the Microsoft eMail case is only a mere "sneak peek" at the fascinating realm of extraterritoriality that will be emerging in the brave new world of virtual networks today. A hundred years ago, the major industry providers enlisted the U.S. government to develop the multilateral instruments necessary to roll out their radio-based transnational virtual internets from data centers a hundred years ago to avoid redundant implementations in every nation. Will history repeat itself?

The extraterritorial considerations of schlepping an eMail message among data centers are trivial compared to those same data centers orchestrating entire network architectures and services autonomously across national borders among unidentified endpoints including IoT devices using multiple encrypted data streams. Over the Top (OTT) services are vexing precursors; but it is the new Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) provisioning now at the threshold of deployment that is the real concern. Put another way, what rational sovereign State is going to allow this to occur without effective multilateral instruments?

What remains almost untreated in the commentaries on this case, however, are the potential collateral effects of the case itself — including a likely decision in favour of U.S. law enforcement — on the evolution of public international cybersecurity and infrastructure protection law and the architectures of rapidly emerging transnational network virtualization platforms.

The reality is that ever since communication internets across multiple borders were first treated in multilateral instruments in 1850, the need to obtain evidence has existed. Then as now, law enforcement authorities obtain that evidence via a lawful order compelling a communication provider within their jurisdiction to hand it over. Indeed, the technical interfaces are called "Handover Interfaces" and global eWarrants standards exist for this purpose. At a fundamental level, the requirements and the networks remain the same, notwithstanding every new generation arguing that their new technology Kool-Aid is fundamentally different.

In today's global communications environment that does not respect geographic boundaries, the U.K. believes that the location of data should not be solely determinative of access for law enforcement purposes. Such an approach would remove the ability of sovereign nations to protect life and prevent and detect crime within their jurisdiction. [ Brief of the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland ]

What was rather mind-boggling, however, is that the 27 parties — basically supporting the refusal to comply with the warrant — raised the subject of extraterritoriality, ignorant of 167 years of public international telecommunication law dealing with the subject. It was rather obvious that for most of them, the topic was only recently discovered as a "me too" devise to advance for some perceived organizational benefit or mantra. Only two amicus briefs — the States Attorney Generals, and the typically always-practical UK Government noted the obvious.

An amazing 29 amicus curiae briefs were submitted to the Supreme Court from almost anyone who had a view on the matter and some kind of theory to advance. Perhaps not unexpectedly, every brief raised extraterritoriality as an issue.

Whether a United States provider of email services must comply with a probable-cause-based warrant issued under 18 U.S.C. 2703 by making disclosure in the United States of electronic communications within that provider's control, even if the provider has decided to store that material abroad.

This case has been coursing its way through the U.S. appellate system now for the past four years since the initial Microsoft search warrant was served in December 2013. Although there are other similar cases, this one was selected by the U.S. Supreme Court at the beginning of its term in October 2017 for consideration. The case has also disgorged a plethora of lobbying, pundit views, and hyperventilating on the streets of Washington DC, notwithstanding the essentially simple facts of the case and the application of law that has existed for hundreds of years.

Black's Law Dictionary defines it as "the extraterritorial operation of laws; that is, their operation upon persons, rights or jural relations, existing beyond the limits of the enacting state, but still amenable to its laws. The term is used to indicate jurisdiction exercised by a nation in other countries, by treaty..." Extraterritoriality is also the most significant emerging development today in the law shaping virtual network architectures and services that includes OTT and NFV-SDN. The related developments extend from the development of the new public international law to the imposition of forensic handover requirements to local law enforcement officials. The latter is now centered on a landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court for which the briefs have been recently filed. Case. No. 17-2, United States, Petitioner v. Microsoft Corporation is set to be argued on 27 February and decided this term ending in June. The Court's docket is available online .

The American industry lobby (AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast) successfully pushed the regulator to get rid of net neutrality, but they are not stopping there. They can sense the opportunity under the Trump Administration to roll further back any regulations that stand in the way of maximising their profits. As all three largely enjoy geographic monopolies in their regions of operation, there is little competition driving innovation forward, so their aim is to milk the networks that they currently have in place for as long as possible. more

The regulatory environment for brands and retailers that do business online is getting stricter thanks to regulatory changes in Europe with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as existing regulations in the U.S. Companies that adapt quickly can turn these changes into a competitive advantage. As we grapple worldwide with the implications of the incredible amount of personal data generated every day, consumers are pressuring brands and legislators alike for more control over their information. more

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Thomas J. Donohue on January 10, 2018, warned that "techlash" is a threat to prosperity in 2018. What was he getting at? A "backlash against major tech companies is gaining strength -- both at home and abroad, and among consumers and governments alike." "Techlash" is a shorthand reference to a variety of impulses by government and others to shape markets, services, and products; protect local interests; and step in early to prevent potential harm to competition or consumers. more

In simple terms, Meltdown and Spectre are simple vulnerabilities to understand. Imagine a gang of thieves waiting for a stage coach carrying a month's worth of payroll. There are two roads the coach could take, and a fork, or a branch, where the driver decides which one to take. The driver could take either one. What is the solution? Station robbers along both sides of the branch, and wait to see which one the driver chooses. more

The telecommunication industry is continuing to resist structural changes, but the reality is that if they don't transform, technology will do it for them. We have seen the fixed telecom operators slowly being pushed back into the infrastructure utility market. Mobile networks are moving in that same direction - that is, the largest part of their network will be a utility, with currently two, three or four mobile infrastructure providers per country... the industry is facing serious problems. more

If you visit Marriott's China website today, you're likely to see this (see screenshot). I dumped the text within this page into Google Translate and included below is what it loosely said. So what exactly happened here? Marriott sent a survey in Mandarin to its Chinese loyalty members that referred to Tibet, Macau, and Taiwan as "countries." As readers of this site might know quite well by now, in the eyes of Chinese authorities, this is no trivial oversight. more

How was the state of the Internet's routing system in 2017? Let's take a look back using data from BGPStream. Some highlights: 13,935 total incidents (either outages or attacks like route leaks and hijacks); Over 10% of all Autonomous Systems on the Internet were affected; 3,106 Autonomous Systems were a victim of at least one routing incident; 1,546 networks caused at least one incident. more

In 2014, Cuba embarked on a program for the "informatization" of society and "advances in the informatization of society" was the theme of the short videos by ETECSA president Mayra Arevich Marín and Vice Minister of Communications Wilfredo González... I was struck by the emphasis on the Cuban national intranet, as opposed to the global Internet... This emphasis is reflected in the relatively low price of intranet access and the continued development of Cuban content and services. more

There is growing concern about how ICANN will comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), whose enforcement sanctions come into force in May of 2018. How will ICANN comply with GDPR without unduly restricting global Internet users' access to the public WHOIS database? For nearly the past 20 years, Internet users, businesses, law enforcement and consumer protection agencies have relied on WHOIS as a necessary resource. more

Doug Isenberg notes in a recent CircleID essay that two records in domain name disputes were broken in 2017, namely number of cybersquatting claims (3,036 in 2016, 3,073 in 2017) and number of domain names implicated (5354 in 2016, 6370 in 2017). Fairly consistently from year to year, approximately twenty percent of filings are terminated (withdrawn): whether by settlement or nolo contendere we don't know. (All of these statistics come from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). more

There are relatively few venues today for the development of public international cybersecurity law among Nation States. One was the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts (UNGGE) at which the U.S. several months ago announced its de facto withdrawal with some concern expressed. A much older, well-established venue is newly assuming considerable significance - the Expert Group on the International Telecommunication Regulations (EG-ITRs). more

It is once again time for our annual review of posts that received the most attention on CircleID during the past year. Congratulations to all the 2017 participants for sharing their thoughts and making a difference in the industry. 2017 marked CircleID's 15th year of operation as a medium dedicated to all critical matters related to the Internet infrastructure and services. We are in the midst of historic times, facing rapid technological developments and there is a lot to look forward to in 2018. more

In 2018, Internet Governance will be one of the top priorities in the geo-strategic battles among big powers. In today's world, every global conflict has an Internet-related component. There is no international security without cybersecurity. The world economy is a digital economy. And human rights are relevant offline as well as online. It is impossible to decouple cyberspace from the conflicts of the real world. more

It is now out -- all 539 pages entitled "Declaratory Ruling, Report and Order, and Order" (Reversal Order). As someone who has dealt with this subject matter at a working level over the past 40+ years, it seems clear that the FCC will readily prevail here and the protagonists need to move on. (Admittedly that is wishful thinking given the appellate revenue to be made and press blather opportunities.) The document from a Federal Administrative Law perspective is very thorough and well-crafted. more

In September 2017, I wrote an article [1] about the new domain extensions in German and got very good feedback and was asked to translate it into English in order to make it available for a broader audience. I wanted to comply with this request, but unfortunately, it took a while to revise and translate my article... In June 2011, ICANN gave the starting signal for about 1,400 new top-level domains (TLD) to make the existing namespace bigger and more diverse. more