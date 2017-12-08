The Net Neutrality Reversal Order: Why the FCC Will Prevail

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

The real national security forcing function going forward will be the rapidly scaling, intractable challenges of Nation State extraterritorial orchestrations of virtual services and architectures. That is occurring quickly. Rational nations are not going to allow virtualized services and architectures to be orchestrated on encrypted links from another country without some substantial additions to existing arrangements of Public International Cybersecurity Law that have been around for the past 167 years. Sovereign nations still have the authority over communication networks and services within their jurisdiction, and they can require all virtual orchestrations be done from domestic data centers.

The one major area where the Reversal Order was seriously lacking is network/cybersecurity and infrastructure protection. Tossing the challenges over to the FTC and jokingly referring to "its extensive ... data security expertise" and the industry at large is no solution. That omission, however, is probably not going to get the Reversal Order reversed on appeal. It does, however, give the FCC an opportunity to begin getting serious about cybersecurity and infrastructure protection and working more closely with those at Fort Meade and elsewhere around the world who know something about the subject.

All the mega data center providers of virtualized services and network architectures should breathe a sigh of collective relief and see the positive side of the Reversal Order. One could imagine at some point in the future that they could have been declared modern day Public Utilities and subject to tariff-based regulation. We can always hope that some future intelligent, functional version of the U.S. Congress finally ditches Title II and joins the rest of the world in adopting a unified construct for a Network Services Provider.

The FCC Reversal Order also maintains or enhances network management practice transparency. It seems ludicrous for the Order to state that consumers will, therefore, make more intelligent decisions about access provider options, but then ultimately government agencies cannot hold the collective hands of consumers here.

The Commission "find[s] that reclassification as an information service best comports with the text and structure of the Act, Commission precedent, and our policy objective." In other words, the expansion of Public Utility regulation to include internet broadband access service is ended. They also do that for everything that comes bundled with internet broadband access service — DNS, caching, etc. The previous nonsensical NetNeutrality Order required all kind of legal contortions to avoid sweeping everything under Title II in a regulatory shell game. The same basic deregulatory construct is also applied to mobile infrastructure. Well done.

At the outset, it should be noted that the Reversal Order exudes its own political blather — kissing the internet vibrancy ring, extolling the virtues of the free market, and reciting the "internet freedom" incantation. Never mind that the present internet was nothing more than a U.S. version of Pouzin's datagram invention that was funded with many billions of taxpayer dollars, controlled, hyped, and marketed for decades by the U.S. government to gain various perceived global strategic advantages that have largely proven illusory if not national security liabilities. A lot of companies, non-profits, and people also got rich in the process proffering the internet Kool-Aid. So the present Commission in the Order imbibed a different flavour of the same Washington internet Kool-Aid at the outset, but then proceeds to some key points on which it is highly likely to prevail.

As someone who has dealt with this subject matter at a working level over the past 40+ years, it seems clear that the FCC will readily prevail here and the protagonists need to move on. (Admittedly that is wishful thinking given the appellate revenue to be made and press blather opportunities.) The document from a Federal Administrative Law perspective is very thorough and well-crafted.

In September 2017, I wrote an article [1] about the new domain extensions in German and got very good feedback and was asked to translate it into English in order to make it available for a broader audience. I wanted to comply with this request, but unfortunately, it took a while to revise and translate my article... In June 2011, ICANN gave the starting signal for about 1,400 new top-level domains (TLD) to make the existing namespace bigger and more diverse. more

I don't (and probably won't) have anything substantive to say about the technical details of the just-announced Meltdown and Spectre attacks. What I do want to stress is that these show, yet again, that security is a systems property: being secure requires that every component, including ones you've never heard of, be secure. These attacks depend on hardware features... and no, many computer programmers don't know what those are, either. more

Landline networks like the old phone system and the new(er) cable systems do lend themselves to monopoly or at least duopoly outcomes. Building these networks is both very expensive and requires myriad government approvals. Once a system is in place, it is hard for anyone to raise the capital to duplicate it. Even a network of wireless towers is hard to compete with. more

From time to time, I run across (yet another) article about why Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is so bad, and how it needs to be replaced. This one, for instance, is a recent example. It seems the easiest way to solve this problem is finding new people - ones who don't make mistakes - to work on BGP configuration, building IRR databases, and deciding what should be included in BGP? more

Lately, the word blockchain is gaining a lot of attention from businesses, investors and governments, especially around how it could transform how we do business today. As the world looks up to Blockchain technology for radical transformations in many industries and sectors, I want to take a look at how it could help governance in Africa.

The African continent is plagued with corruption, bad governance, mismanagement and lack of accountability. more

Today's ever-evolving, digital world has fundamentally changed, enhanced and challenged the way in which businesses all over the world must operate. For organizations and professions that have existed for centuries, this has created the opportunity and the test of adapting to change to remain successful and relevant. The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) was founded in 1904, at a time when there was little uniformity in the practice of, or standards for pharmacy. more

Primary suppliers see sales go up. ADTRAN's sales in the most recent nine months were $445M, up from $399M the year before. Calix sold $372M, up from $327M. At analyst meeting this year, both said demand had picked up. Clearfield, a supplier of fiber optic gear, was up 8%. Pai claimed, "the impact has been particularly serious for smaller Internet service providers." It was a primary justification for his Net Neutrality decision. more

Two weeks before depletion of the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) IPv4 free pool in September 2015, we published an article recommending that the ARIN community adopt transfer policies that encourage trading transparency and improve whois registry accuracy. By eliminating needs justification as a pre-condition to updating the registry, we argued that ARIN could eliminate existing policy-based barriers that have kept many otherwise lawful and legitimate commercial transactions in the shadows. more

Most countries, don't have to fear internet quality problems in the same way as would be possible in the USA. The US competition watchdog has little power to hold telcos accountable to the nature of their broadband services. Back in 1996 broadband was classified as a content service and not a telecom service. So, for example, if a telco wants to provide preferred access to Google, it can sell them a superior broadband services which could create a two speed internet service... more

It is one of those surreal, ironic moments in time. This coming week, an event called the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2017 will be held at Geneva in the old League of Nations headquarters now known as the Palais des Nations. On its agenda is a workshop to discuss "A Digital Geneva Convention to protect cyberspace." If the IGF participants, as they enter the Palais grounds, simply look in the opposite direction south across the Place des Nations, they would see 100 meters away, a glass cube building provided by the Republic and Canton of Geneva. more

The success of the internet demonstrates that we now depend on network operators to assure that services like telephony work. The carriers are pushing back on neutrality because their business model is threatened by a level playing field. We should be encouraging innovative internet-native business models rather than working to preserve an industry threatened by innovation. more

Like the poetic prose of Bob Dylan, the reality of modern technology cannot be ignored: "the times they are a-changin'." Transitioning from the novelty of the Internet, society is embracing connected technology as the new digital frontier. Dominated by the Internet of Things ("IoT"), the future will be one of increased interconnection of wireless and computing devices in everyday objects, allowing these devices to send and receive personal data. IoT's limits appear boundless, extending from physical devices and home appliances to vehicles and medical implants. more

As I noted last month, this Friday, December 15, 2017, at 15:00 UTC is the deadline to nominate someone for the Internet Society's Board of Trustees. Anyone who supports the mission of the Internet Society is welcome to submit a nomination (for yourself or for someone you think should be considered). The Internet Society serves a pivotal role in the world as a leader on Internet policy, technical, economic, and social matters, and as the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). more

On 11 December 2017, about 25 participants from Europe and the US attended the public consultation for the brand new GDPR Domain Industry Playbook by eco (Association of the Internet Industry, based in Germany) at the representation of the German federal state Lower Saxony to the European Union in Brussels. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) poses a challenge for the Registries, Registrars, Resellers and ICANN. more

A look into the past reveals that continuous developments in weaponry technology have been the reason for arms control conventions and bans. The banning of the crossbow by Pope Urban II in 1096, because it threatened to change warfare in favour of poorer peasants, the banning of poisoned bullets in 1675 by the Strasbourg Agreement, and the Geneva protocol banning the use of biological and chemical weapons in 1925 after world war 1, all prove that significant technological developments have caused the world to agree not to use certain weapons. more