The Digital Geneva Convention Exists: Just Use It

It is one of those surreal, ironic moments in time. This coming week, an event called the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2017 will be held at Geneva in the old League of Nations headquarters now known as the Palais des Nations. On its agenda is a workshop to discuss "A Digital Geneva Convention to protect cyberspace."

If the IGF participants, as they enter the Palais grounds, simply look in the opposite direction south across the Place des Nations, they would see 100 meters away, a glass cube building provided by the Republic and Canton of Geneva. Two floors down in the deuxième sous-sol are the archives that hold the existing Digital Geneva Convention to protect cyberspace — signed and ratified by every nation in the world. The archivist would probably make the documents available for view, but thanks to one of the most extensive digital archival initiatives of treaty instruments in the world, the entire series of Digital Geneva Conventions are available together with all the treaty conference materials going back 152 years. (The previous 15 years of convention materials are still in the Austrian State Archives in Vienna.)

The existing Digital Geneva Convention was crafted when the first digital networks were interconnected across national borders in 1850. Many of the basic cybersecurity issues were vetted for weeks among the nations present and provisions placed in the treaty instrument. Protection of users, national security, privacy, identity management, structured reporting, technical protocols — the provisions are all there. As new services, facilities, and technologies emerged over the subsequent decades, the provisions were evolved and expanded. The biggest expansions were those relating to radiocommunication, undersea cables, voice communications, broadcasting, satellite communications, digital networks, and datagram internets.

Further digital cybersecurity protections were undertaken as part of this process in 1988. Prior to then, the deployment of public datagram internets based on any of the multiple internet protocols was prohibited. When the treaty conference was held, the infamous first major internet cybersecurity incident occurred — the Morris Worm — which resulted in additional cybersecurity provisions being included in the treaty. The treaty instrument enabled the offering of public datagram internet services and the considerable array of supported applications when they came into force the following year, and remain in force today — literally providing the basis in public international law for these services.

The existing Digital Geneva Convention is actually a comprehensive set of treaty instruments and technical standards together with a permanent organization with well-established, very effective, open processes, and state-of-the-art facilities provided by the Canton of Geneva. The scope encompasses all digital (and analog) communications, services, and technologies. The focus on effecting legal and policy agreements among nations on matters such as cybersecurity through ancillary technical specifications has proven an effective component in actually implementing meaningful cybersecurity capabilities. The permanent organization for the Digital Geneva Convention regime was given the name International Telecommunication Union in 1932. It owes the name to an intergovernmental treaty devised in 1920 by the U.S. Wilson Administration — the Universal Electrical Communications Union — to effect cybersecurity following events and technology developments during World War I.

Along with that history and stature as the sole global intergovernmental mechanism for digital security, comes additional features. It has a partnership with the U.N. and just about every other intergovernmental and industry body in the world. Its published documents are freely available on-line with persistent identifiers, and exist in five languages. It has one of the best information systems and meeting support capabilities in the world. It curates best-of breed cybersecurity specifications from other bodies and republishes them so as not to reinvent work already accomplished. And, it even has a free headquarters campus of elegant buildings in a country that provides ready access to every nation's citizens, in the most international city in the world, with one of the world's best air traffic hubs.

Following the legalization of international internets in 1988, the cybersecurity components were implemented through joint ITU-ISO specifications. Many of these were implemented by companies such as Microsoft — whose secure eMail platform is based on ITU-T X.400. The standards additionally included trusted identity management, PKI, network management, transport and network layer security, and threat sharing — that have been widely adopted and enhanced by other standards bodies, government agencies, and industry implementers. These platforms remain essential components of cybersecurity today in all networks and services.

So, the first obvious question is: why on earth would one try to invent another Digital Geneva Convention? Such a convention would have to have to replicate everything in the existing Convention ensemble that has existed and evolved over the past 167 years, and get the same 193 Nation States to sign and ratify to the provisions. Furthermore, the materials that have been introduced in the IGF2017 workshop on this topic are far less comprehensive, immature, and ignore long-standing public international law that already exists.

The second obvious question is: why don't the participants simply exit the Palais, and walk across the Place des Nations plaza, over to the ITU campus and begin participating in the considerable array of cybersecurity technical, development, and legislative activities underway — together with all the member countries and participants. That could start by visiting the best communications network reference library in the world on the top floor above the archives. Participation can occur directly, or through a national administration, or through the many cooperating organizations.

On an especially important last point — if anyone is seriously interested in advancing the existing Digital Geneva Convention for cybersecurity to enhance it with any provisions or capabilities felt necessary, they have the opportunity to do that with all the nations of the world at the 2018 Plenipotentiary Conference at the end of October. Most national Administrations and many industry bodies are now beginning preparations.