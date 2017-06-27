Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Bitcoin Miner NiceHash Reports Hack, More Than $60 Million Worth of Bitcoin Potentially Stolen

By CircleID Reporter
  Dec 07, 2017
"Nearly $64m in bitcoin has been stolen by hackers who broke into Slovenian-based bitcoin mining marketplace NiceHash." Samuel Gibbs reporting in The Guardian: "NiceHash is a digital currency marketplace that matches people looking to sell processing time on their computers for so called miners to verify bitcoin users' transactions in exchange for the bitcoin. ... The marketplace suspended operations on Thursday while it investigated the breach ... The hack was 'a highly professional attack with sophisticated social engineering' that resulted in approximately 4,700 bitcoin being stolen, worth about $63.92m at current prices."

NiceHash, in a statement posted on its website today, said that it had stopped operations for 24 hours and was working to verify how many bitcoins were taken. A press release posted on the website states: "Our payment system was compromised and the contents of the NiceHash Bitcoin wallet have been stolen. We are working to verify the precise number of BTC taken."

