Russian Behind Massive LinkedIn, Dropbox Hack Subject of Extradition Fight Between US and Russia

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 26, 2017 11:26 AM PST
"A young Russian alleged to have masterminded a massive hacking of social networks including LinkedIn and Dropbox is now at the center of an extradition struggle between the United States and Russia." Tim Lister and Tomas Etzler, reporting today in CNN: "Yevgeniy Nikulin was detained in October 2016 [CircleID report on the arrest], in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, after US authorities issued an international arrest warrant for him. He was on vacation there with his girlfriend. ... But soon after his arrest, Russian authorities also sought his extradition. The Russian charge referred to the alleged theft from an online money transfer company back in 2009. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said ... it was 'actively working with the Czech authorities to prevent the extradition of a Russian citizen to the United States.'"

Related topics: Cybercrime
