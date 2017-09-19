Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

FCC Plans to Order States Not to Impose Laws Regulating Broadband Service, Senior Officials Revealed

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 22, 2017 12:56 PM PST
In a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Senior FCC officials revealed plans whereby state and local governments will not be able to impose local laws regulating broadband service. A development following FCC Chair's release of the draft on "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." Jon Brodkin reporting in Ars Technica: "FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's proposed order finds that state and local laws must be preempted if they conflict with the US government's policy of deregulating broadband Internet service, FCC officials said. ... It isn't clear yet exactly how extensive the preemption will be. ... but it could also prevent state laws related to the privacy of Internet users or other consumer protections."

