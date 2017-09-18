Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

FCC Chair Releases Draft to Abandon Net Neutrality, Says Gov't Must Stop Micromanaging the Internet

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 21, 2017 9:35 AM PST
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today released a statement on his draft "Restoring Internet Freedom Order", circulated to Commissioners this morning and will be voted on at the FCC's Open Meeting on December 14. "Today, I have shared with my colleagues a draft order that would abandon this failed approach and return to the longstanding consensus that served consumers well for decades," says FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the Internet. Instead, the FCC would simply require Internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that's best for them and entrepreneurs and other small businesses can have the technical information they need to innovate."

Former Democratic FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, who drafted the 2015 net neutrality rules has called Tuesday's move "tragic." Wheeler told the Washington Post: "The job of the FCC is to represent the consumer. If you like your cable company, you'll love what this does for the Internet, because it gives Internet service providers the same kind of control over content and price as cable operators have today."

