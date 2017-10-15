I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

So, if the activists really want to help end-users, they need to support the widespread industry efforts today across multiple bodies with solutions to manage the challenges. Simply promulgating myths about end-to-end connectivity simply furthers internet weaponization that defeats their own altruistic human rights objectives.

To the credit of the Guide authors, they do recognize that "Middleboxes ... serve many legitimate purpose." However, what the human rights activists get wrong is that there is no end-to-end free ride. There are shared ownerships, service and regulatory obligations, and other fundamentally important requirements along all the transport facilities and cloud data centres that comprise the entire end-to-end path. It is also the "node intelligence" in those paths that is going to protect end-users from attacks and exploitations — and that is a human right as well.

The "end-to-end principle" which has never really existed except as some kind of alt-truth political slogan, is plainly a recipe for disaster on multiple levels. It is disastrous because the complexities and vulnerabilities of our networking infrastructure today results in a highly asymmetric threat environment. Those possessing the massive resources and incentives to pursue those threats and "innovate," will always far exceed the ability of individual end-users to protect themselves — whether it is the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation or a neo-Nazi organization bringing about regime change in the West, or criminal organizations engaging in widespread cybercrime, or an ISIS trolling for recruits, or a malicious hacker dispersing malware.

To the extent that global internetworking capabilities have actually come into existence, it has occurred first and foremost by commercial mobile providers and vendors using their own internet protocols, combined with the telecommunication, commercial internet, and cable providers and vendors worldwide.

Twenty years later, it is incredulous that decades-old technical papers prepared for closed or tightly managed U.S. government networks are being cited as global public connectivity mantras for human right purposes — after the predicted profoundly adverse CRISP exploits have been massively manifested. Never mind that the notion is also founded on a kind of chaotic utopian dream where running code somehow provides for unfettered communication and information capabilities for every human and object on the planet rather than business, legal, and economic systems.

There are several ironies here. The Saltzer article was written in 1984 shortly after DARPA had adopted TCP and IP for use on its own highly controlled packet networks. RFC1958 was written in 1996 shortly after the DARPA Internet became widely used for NREN (National Research and Educational Network) purposes and still largely controlled by U.S. government agencies for deployments in the U.S. and its international scientific research partners. Already, the DARPA Director who had originally authorized DARPA internet development in the 1970, had become significantly concerned about it becoming part of a public infrastructure and weaponized. The concern was turned into action as CRISP (Consortium for Research on Information Security and Policy) at Stanford University. The CRISP team described in considerable detail how the DARPA internet in a global public environment was certain to be used to orchestrate all manner of network-based attacks by State and non-State actors on public infrastructures, end-users, and trust systems.

the end-to-end principle [which] [ Saltzer ] holds that 'the intelligence is end to end rather than hidden in the network' [ RFC1958 ]. The end-to-end principle is important for the robustness of the network and innovation. Such robustness of the network is crucial to enabling human rights like freedom of expression. [Amusingly, the first citation is not freely available and requires $15 to view]

At the outset of the guidelines is a clause dubbed "connectivity" that consists of an implementation of the internet "end-to-end principle." Connectivity is explained as

At the outset of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) 100th meeting, a decidedly non-technical initial " Guide for human rights protocol considerations ” was just published. Although the IETF has always remained true to its DARPA origins as a tool for developing disruptive new technical ideas, it launches into bizarre territory when dealing with non-technical matters. The rather self-referential draft Guide asserts research containing 19 different proposed "guidelines" based on work of a small group of people over the past two years known as the Human Rights Protocol Considerations Research Group (HRPC). The preponderance of the work and postings were those of the chair, and 2/3 of all the posts were from only five people. Whatever one might think about the initiative, it is a well-intentioned attempt by activists in several human rights arenas to articulate their interests and needs based on their conceptualisation of "the internet."

I've written several posts on Cuba's user-deployed street networks (SNET), the largest of which is SNET in Havana. (SNET was originally built by the gaming community, but the range of services has grown substantially). My posts and journalist's accounts like this one describe SNET, but a new paper presents SNET measurement data as well as descriptive material. more

Confronted with the rapid development of the Internet, the traditional network is facing severe challenges. Therefore, it is imperative to accelerate the construction of global network infrastructure and build a new generation of Internet infrastructure to adapt to the Internet of Everything and the intelligent society. From November 28 to 30, 2017, "GNTC 2017 Global Network Technology Conference" organized by BII Group and CFIEC, will see a grand opening in Beijing. more

The world has officially entered what the MLi Group labels as the "New Era of The Unprecedented". In this new era, traditional cyber security strategies are failing on daily basis, political and terrorist destruction-motivated cyber attacks are on the rise threatening "Survivability", and local political events unfold to impact the world overnight and forever. Decision makers know they cannot continue doing the same old stuff, but don't know what else to do next or differently that would be effective. more

U.S. federal court issues preliminary injunction, holding that enforcement of Canadian order requiring Google to remove search results would run afoul of the Communications Decency Act... Canadian company Equustek prevailed in litigation in Canada against rival Datalink on claims relating to trade secret misappropriation and unfair competition. After the litigation, Equustek asked Google to remove Datalink search results worldwide. Google initially refused altogether... more

Are you passionate about preserving the global, open Internet? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for one of the open seats on the Internet Society Board of Trustees. The Internet Society serves a pivotal role in the world as a leader on Internet policy, technical, economic, and social matters, and as the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). more

Finally, Guyanese Internet users at all levels who are interested in internet governance issues and policy-making now have a local organization to address their interest. The Internet Society, a leading advocate for the open development, evolution, and use of the Internet for everyone, announced on October 10, 2017, at the official launch of the Internet Society Guyana Chapter that they were happy to finally have Guyana onboard. more

On the 25th of September, the northern autonomous region of Iraq known as Kurdistan voted to become an independent country. This vote has led to a current standoff between the central Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), with the Kurds threatening to cut off internet service into Iraq in retaliation for any punitive measures inflicted by Baghdad on the KRG. The following analysis was written by Doug Madory of Oracle Dyn after ISIS took control of Mosul, Iraq in 2014. It describes how the internet of Iraq came to be dependent on international connections through telecoms based in Kurdistan. more

Before the American Registry for Internet Numbers' 40th Public Policy Meeting closed last week, members were reminded that the elections for two seats on its Board of Trustees was an opportunity for needed change. The opening of polls last Thursday marked the end of an era. The clue was the candidates. For the first time in ARIN’s history, at least one seat on its board would not be filled by an elected white male. more

In his book "The Darkening Web: The War for Cyberspace" (Penguin Books, New York 2017), Alexander Klimburg, an Austrian-American academic, gives "Internet Dreamers" a "Wake Up Call". He tells us the background-story why people start to be "anxious about the future of the Internet", as the recent ISOC Global Internet Report "Paths to Our Digital Future" has recognized. Klimburg refers to Alphabets CEO Erich Schmidt, who once said that "the Internet is the first thing that humanity has built that humanity does not understand". more

On 30 September 1850 at Dresden, the first international treaty was issued among the first sovereign nations to internet their national electronic communication networks. It was known as the Dresden Convention, and culminated several weeks hammering out basic requirements and techniques to implement an internet spanning the Austro-German European continent at the time, and established a continuing "Union" of signatories to evolve the provisions of the treaty. more

Why does all of the discussion around potential options for WHOIS in the era of the EU's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) feel like déjà vu? Is it because issues around WHOIS never really go away, and become a hot topic every few years? Is it because no one is really happy with the current system? Privacy advocates would be delighted to do away with it altogether, while business and Intellectual Property professionals press for improvements to accuracy and availability, which I fully support. more

There's a deluge of hype around Bitcoin and blockchain technologies right now, and policymakers and regulators in the Caribbean are doing their best to wrap their heads around the advantages and disadvantages of this virtual currency. Similar questions are being contemplated in the ICTs for development (ICT4D) community, taking into account that electronic money (e-money) platforms such as Safaricom's M-PESA have essentially solved the financial inclusion quandary for millions of people in Kenya. more

I'm an engineer, and I firmly believe that Internet matters and, in general, Information Society, should be kept separate from politics, so usually, I'm very skeptical to talk about those and mix things. Let's start by saying that I'm Catalonian. Despite the dictatorial regime when I was born, forbidden teaching Catalonian, I learned it, even despite, initially for family reasons and now for work reasons, I live in Madrid. However, I keep saying everywhere I go, that I was born in Barcelona... more

Websites associated with the upcoming referendum in Catalonia are being blocked by ISPs in Spain. While several of the domain names used by advocates of the Catalan referendum have been seized by authorities others are being blocked by the ISPs in Spain. For those of us outside Spain the blocking has zero impact on us, so we can see the sites without any issue, but for users in Catalonia, ISPs are blocking access. more

The Catalan government has written to the European Commission claiming that the Spanish government is in breach of EU law. In a letter from Jordi Puigneró Secretary of Telecommunications, Cybersecurity and the Digital Society at the Government of Catalonia addressed to Andrus Ansip, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, the Catalan government calls out the moves by the Madrid government as censorship. more