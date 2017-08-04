Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2018 Board of Trustees

By Dan York
  • Nov 01, 2017 12:16 PM PDT
Dan York

Are you passionate about preserving the global, open Internet? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for one of the open seats on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

The Internet Society serves a pivotal role in the world as a leader on Internet policy, technical, economic, and social matters, and as the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Working with members and Chapters around the world, the Internet Society promotes the continued evolution and growth of the open Internet for everyone. The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission.

In 2018:

  • the Internet Society's chapters will elect one Trustee;
  • its Organization Members will elect one Trustee, and
  • the IETF will select two Trustees.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself), to stand for election, or to serve on the Board. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin 3-year terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting in June 2018.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on December 15, 2017. Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/trustees

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society  Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York here.
Related topics: Internet Governance
