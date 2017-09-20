Clash Over Dot-Amazon During the ICANN Meetings in Abu Dhabi

Government representatives from several countries in the Amazonas region clashed with a team of lawyers and communication officers of the global retailer Amazon over the top-level domain .amazon during the Annual Meeting of the Internet Corporation For Assigned Names Numbers (ICANN) in Abu Dhabi today. Monika Ermert reporting in Intellectual Property Watch: "The ICANN Board had decided not to advance Amazon's application for the name, but an independent review panel (IRP) deciding against the board, putting the issue back on the table, to the dismay of a number of governments. ... María Milagros Castañon Seoane, Peruvian representative in the ICANN Government Advisory Committee, flatly rejected the offer, telling the Amazon representative: 'Companies like yours do whatever they want to do. Companies like yours persist in not respecting the governments and the communities we represent. I don't represent your company. I represent my people.'"