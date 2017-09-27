Home / News I have a News Tip

Dutch Geographic TLDs Refuse Public Access to Whois Data

  • Oct 23, 2017 2:49 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 690
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Organizations behind two of the new geographic top-level domains, .amsterdam and .frl, have refused to provide public access to information about the registrants of domain names, otherwise known as Whois records. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Two Dutch geo-gTLDs are refusing to provide public access to Whois records in what could be a sign of things to come for the whole industry under new European privacy law. ... ICANN has evidently slapped a breach notice on both registries, which are now complaining that the Whois provisions in their Registry Agreements are 'null and void' under Dutch and European Union law."

Related topics: ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Registry Services, Top-Level Domains, Whois

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

ICANN to Reconsider the .Amazon Domain Applications

  • Oct 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Hack Back Bill in Congress is Better Than You'd Expect

  • Oct 23, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Independence is New gTLD Compatible

  • Oct 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How Governments Can Be Smart About Artificial Intelligence

  • Oct 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Popular ccTLDs for Domain Name Disputes

  • Oct 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Civil Society Groups Call for Deletion of Internet Filtering Provision in EU Copyright Proposal

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EU Privacy Case Could Backfire, Turn EU into Data Island, Say Experts

  • Oct 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN Delays Plans to Change DNS Cryptographic Key, Says Near 750 Million People at Risk if Rushed

  • Sep 28, 2017
  • Comments: 2

China Blocks WhatsApp, Says Messaging Service Should Stop Spread of "Illegal Information"

  • Sep 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

DHS Planning to Monitor, Collect Social Media Information on All Immigrants to US

  • Sep 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC
View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 1,015

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Radix's .TECH, .STORE, .ONLINE and .FUN Get Approval from the Chinese Government

Join Neustar's Town Hall Meeting and Help Shape the Future Of .US

Domain Registrations Reach 331.9 Million, 6.7 Million Growth Year over Year

.brands Spotlight: Banking and Finance Industries

Google Buys Business.Site Domain for 'Google My Business'

Radix Announces Global Web Design Contest, F3.space

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 330.6 Million, 1.3 Million Growth in First Quarter of 2017

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

View More