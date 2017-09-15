Home / News I have a News Tip

Canada's Electronic Spy Agency Makes Its Malware Analysis Tool Public

  • Oct 20, 2017 3:11 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) which rarely discloses detail of its activities has taken the "unprecedented step" of releasing one of its own cyber defense tools to the public, in a bid to help companies and organizations better defend their computers and networks against malicious threats. Matthew Braga, reporting in CBC: "CSE has acknowledged it needs to do a better job of explaining to Canadians exactly what it does. Today, it is pulling back the curtain on an open-source malware analysis tool called Assemblyline that CSE says is used to protect the Canadian government's sprawling infrastructure each day. ... Assemblyline is described by CSE as akin to a conveyor belt: files go in, and a handful of small helper applications automatically comb through each one in search of malicious clues."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Malware

 
   

