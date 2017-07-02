Network Design: If You Haven't Found the Tradeoff…

This week, I ran into an interesting article over at Free Code Camp about design tradeoffs. I'll wait for a moment if you want to go read the entire article to get the context of the piece… But this is the quote I'm most interested in:

Just like how every action has an equal and opposite reaction, each "positive" design decision necessarily creates a "negative" compromise. Insofar as designs necessarily create compromises, those compromises are very much intentional. (And in the same vein, unintentional compromises are a sign of bad design.)

In other words, design is about making tradeoffs. If you think you've found a design with no tradeoffs, well… Guess what? You've not looked hard enough. This is something I say often enough, of course, so what's the point? The point is this: We still don't really think about this in network design. This shows up in many different places; it's worth taking a look at just a few.

Hardware is probably the place where network engineers are most conscious of design tradeoffs. Even so, we still tend to think sticking a chassis in a rack is a "future and requirements proof solution" to all our network design woes. With a chassis, of course, we can always expand network capacity with minimal fuss and muss, and since the blades can be replaced, the life cycle of the chassis should be much, much, longer than any sort of fixed configuration unit. As for port count, it seems like it should always be easier to replace line cards than to replace or add a box to get more ports, or higher speeds.

But are either of these really true? While it might "just make sense" that a chassis box will last longer than a fixed configuration box, is there real data to back this up? Is it really a lower risk operation to replace the line cards in a chassis (including the brains!) with a new set, rather than building (scaling) out? And what about complexity — is it better to eat the complexity in the chassis, or the complexity in the network? Is it better to push the complexity into the network device, or into the network design? There are actually plenty of tradeoffs consider here, as it turns out — it just sometimes takes a little out of the box thinking to find them.

What about software? Network engineers tend to not think about tradeoffs here. After all, software is just that "stuff" you get when you buy hardware. It's something you cannot touch, which means you are better off buying software with every feature you think you might ever need. There's no harm in this right? The vendor is doing all the testing, and all the work of making certain every feature they include works correctly, right out of the box, so just throw the kitchen sink in there, too.

Or maybe not. My lesson here came through an experience in Cisco TAC. My pager went off one morning at 2 AM because an image designed to test a feature in EIGRP had failed in production. The crash traced back to some old X.25 code. The customer didn't even have X.25 enabled anyplace in their network. The truth is that when software systems get large enough and complex enough, the laws of leaky abstractions, large numbers, and unintended consequences take over. Software-defined is not a panacea for every design problem in the world.

What about routing protocols? Clearly it's fine to rely on one or two routing protocols that can "do everything," and the standards community seems focused on making every routing protocol capable of doing everything. After all, who wants to deploy a routing protocol only to discover, a few years later, that it cannot handle some task that you really need done? Again, maybe not. BGP itself is becoming a complex ecosystem with a lot of interlocking parts and pieces. What started as a complex idea has become more complex over time, and we now have engineers who (seriously) only know one routing protocol — because there is enough to know in this one protocol to spend a lifetime learning it.

In all these situations we have tried to build a universal where a particular would do just fine. There is another side to this pendulum, of course — the custom-built network of snowflakes. But the way to prevent snowflakes is not to build giant systems that seem to have every feature anyone can ever imagine.

The way to prevent landing on either extreme — in a world where every device is capable of anything, but cannot be understood by even the smartest of engineers, and a world where every device is uniquely designed to fit its environment, and no other device will do — is consider the tradeoffs.

If you haven't found the tradeoffs, you haven't looked hard enough.

A corollary rule, returning to the article that started this rant, is this: unintentional compromises are a sign of bad design.

By Russ White, Network Architect at LinkedIn

