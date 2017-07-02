Home / Blogs

Network Design: If You Haven't Found the Tradeoff…

  • Oct 19, 2017 12:20 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 341
Print Comment
By Russ White
Russ White

This week, I ran into an interesting article over at Free Code Camp about design tradeoffs. I'll wait for a moment if you want to go read the entire article to get the context of the piece… But this is the quote I'm most interested in:

Just like how every action has an equal and opposite reaction, each "positive" design decision necessarily creates a "negative" compromise. Insofar as designs necessarily create compromises, those compromises are very much intentional. (And in the same vein, unintentional compromises are a sign of bad design.)

In other words, design is about making tradeoffs. If you think you've found a design with no tradeoffs, well… Guess what? You've not looked hard enough. This is something I say often enough, of course, so what's the point? The point is this: We still don't really think about this in network design. This shows up in many different places; it's worth taking a look at just a few.

Hardware is probably the place where network engineers are most conscious of design tradeoffs. Even so, we still tend to think sticking a chassis in a rack is a "future and requirements proof solution" to all our network design woes. With a chassis, of course, we can always expand network capacity with minimal fuss and muss, and since the blades can be replaced, the life cycle of the chassis should be much, much, longer than any sort of fixed configuration unit. As for port count, it seems like it should always be easier to replace line cards than to replace or add a box to get more ports, or higher speeds.

But are either of these really true? While it might "just make sense" that a chassis box will last longer than a fixed configuration box, is there real data to back this up? Is it really a lower risk operation to replace the line cards in a chassis (including the brains!) with a new set, rather than building (scaling) out? And what about complexity — is it better to eat the complexity in the chassis, or the complexity in the network? Is it better to push the complexity into the network device, or into the network design? There are actually plenty of tradeoffs consider here, as it turns out — it just sometimes takes a little out of the box thinking to find them.

What about software? Network engineers tend to not think about tradeoffs here. After all, software is just that "stuff" you get when you buy hardware. It's something you cannot touch, which means you are better off buying software with every feature you think you might ever need. There's no harm in this right? The vendor is doing all the testing, and all the work of making certain every feature they include works correctly, right out of the box, so just throw the kitchen sink in there, too.

Or maybe not. My lesson here came through an experience in Cisco TAC. My pager went off one morning at 2 AM because an image designed to test a feature in EIGRP had failed in production. The crash traced back to some old X.25 code. The customer didn't even have X.25 enabled anyplace in their network. The truth is that when software systems get large enough and complex enough, the laws of leaky abstractions, large numbers, and unintended consequences take over. Software-defined is not a panacea for every design problem in the world.

What about routing protocols? Clearly it's fine to rely on one or two routing protocols that can "do everything," and the standards community seems focused on making every routing protocol capable of doing everything. After all, who wants to deploy a routing protocol only to discover, a few years later, that it cannot handle some task that you really need done? Again, maybe not. BGP itself is becoming a complex ecosystem with a lot of interlocking parts and pieces. What started as a complex idea has become more complex over time, and we now have engineers who (seriously) only know one routing protocol — because there is enough to know in this one protocol to spend a lifetime learning it.

In all these situations we have tried to build a universal where a particular would do just fine. There is another side to this pendulum, of course — the custom-built network of snowflakes. But the way to prevent snowflakes is not to build giant systems that seem to have every feature anyone can ever imagine.

The way to prevent landing on either extreme — in a world where every device is capable of anything, but cannot be understood by even the smartest of engineers, and a world where every device is uniquely designed to fit its environment, and no other device will do — is consider the tradeoffs.

If you haven't found the tradeoffs, you haven't looked hard enough.

A corollary rule, returning to the article that started this rant, is this: unintentional compromises are a sign of bad design.

By Russ White, Network Architect at LinkedIn

Related topics: Internet Protocol, Net Neutrality

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

What Does the Future Hold for the Internet?

  • Sep 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The One Reason Net Neutrality Can't Be Implemented

  • Sep 08, 2017
  • Comments: 3

The Internet is Dead - Long Live the Internet

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 3

"Net Neutrality" Protects New Monopolies from Old

  • Jul 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Blaming Technology and the Rule of Law

  • Jul 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Net Neutrality Advocates Planning Two Days of Protest in Washington DC

  • Sep 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. House Republicans Ask CEO's of Major Tech, Telecom Companies to Testify on Net Neutrality

  • Jul 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 190 Internet Engineers, Pioneers, Technologists File Comments with FCC on Net Neutrality

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF: Internet Went All Out in Support of Net Neutrality

  • Jul 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Google, Facebook Latest to Join Net Neutrality Protest on Wednesday

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell blocks as small as /20s. more»

  • By 
  • Views: 909

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Dyn Partners with the Internet Systems Consortium to Host Global F-Root Nameservers

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,266

Afilias Partners With Internet Society to Sponsor Deploy360 ION Conference Series Through 2016

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

How Does Dyn Deliver on Powering the Internet? By Investing in Standards Organizations Like the IETF

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 14,222

Automate IPAM Set-up with Nixu NEE 1.3 Series

Is IPv6 the New Y2K? (Primer)

Nixu DDI Awarded Gold Medal for Its IPv6 Support

BlueCat Networks Partners with Computacenter to Deliver Cloud-Ready IP Address Management (IPAM)

BlueCat Networks Sets Industry Standard with 5-Hour On-Site Repair for IP Address Management, DNS

BlueCat Networks Expands in China

Internationalised Domain Names Set to Take Off with Approval of IDNA 2008 Protocol

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Brussels

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 15,686

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Nairobi

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 19,977

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Seoul

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 19,036

eComm 2009: Discussions on Restructuring Global Telecoms

Ben Scott and Free Press in the Network Age

Supernova Interview: David Isenberg

Jon Peha, Chief Technologist, FCC, on the National Broadband Plan

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Sydney

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 19,324

eComm Programme Guide Now Available

View More