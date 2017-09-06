Home / Blogs

A Look Back at How the Internet of Iraq Came to be Dependent on Telecoms Based in Kurdistan

  • Oct 18, 2017 12:35 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 680
Print Comment
By Doug Madory
Doug Madory

Editor’s Note: On the 25th of September, the northern autonomous region of Iraq known as Kurdistan voted to become an independent country. This vote has led to a current standoff between the central Iraqi government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), with the Kurds threatening to cut off internet service into Iraq in retaliation for any punitive measures inflicted by Baghdad on the KRG. [1] The following analysis was written by Doug Madory of Oracle Dyn after ISIS took control of Mosul, Iraq in 2014. It describes how the internet of Iraq came to be dependent on international connections through telecoms based in Kurdistan.

The violence in Iraq and the government's actions to block social media and other Internet services have put a spotlight on the Iraqi Internet. However, an overlooked but important dynamic in understanding the current Iraqi Internet is the central role Kurdish ISPs play in connecting the entire country to the global Internet.

In the past five years, the Internet of Iraq has gone from about 50 networks (routed prefixes) to over 600. And what is most noteworthy this that the growth has not occurred as a result of increased connectivity from the submarine cable landing at Al Faw, as would be expected in a typical environment. Instead, the dominant players in the Iraqi wholesale market are two Kurdish ISPs that connect to the global Internet through Turkey and Iran: Newroz and IQ Networks.

Help from the Kurds

Iraq International Connectivity PathsThe Iraqi Kurdistan region contains four main cities: Erbil, Duhok, Zakho and Sulaymaniyah. Newroz covers the first three, while IQ Networks provides service in the last. However, it would be incorrect to simply classify these providers as city-level retail ISPs. They also carry significant amounts of traffic for the rest of the country.

From the relative peace and stability of Kurdistan, Newroz and IQ Networks sell transit to Iraqi ISPs in the biggest markets — those in the middle and south of Iraq. Central Iraq ISPs, such as Earthlink, ScopeSky, and FastIraq, attain transit from the Kurdish providers by connecting in northern Iraqi cities of Mosul and Kirkuk.

Five years Iraqi Internet growth

Overall growth of the Iraqi Internet over the last five and a half years.The graph right illustrates the overall growth of the Iraqi Internet over the last five and a half years. The total count of Iraqi networks (routed prefixes) is depicted in purple and the networks transited by either Newroz (blue), IQ Networks (green) or both (yellow) are overlaid as a stacked plot in the forefront. At last count, 73% of Iraq networks are routed through these two providers. And if you count unique IP addresses, these two Kurdish providers transit 86% of all Iraqi IP address space.

The remaining networks are either routed through Jordan (e.g. Earthlink to Damamax), various satellite service providers, smaller direct connections to Turkey or submarine cable connectivity at the Al Faw cable landing (most notably ITC service to GTT). Recorded remarks by Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki at the opening ceremony of ITC fiber service can be watched here during which he said, "fiber optic cables have paved the way in revolutionizing the world of communications and this will now be witnessed in Iraq."

Proportion of Iraq Internet transited by Kurdish ISPsThe graph (right) is similar to the previous one but limited to just 2014 to more clearly illustrate recent changes. You can see a discontinuity in June as militants destroyed an interconnection point in Mosul, impacting Internet traffic transited by Newroz from central Iraq. Most notably Earthlink lost its service from Newroz and Damamax in this incident.

Low Risk of Disconnection

In 2012, Jim Cowie classified Iraq as "low risk of disconnection" in his blog post Could it happen in your country?. The conclusion was that due to the diversity of external transit sources (submarine cable, satellite, and terrestrial via Turkey, Iran and Jordan), it would be difficult to completely disconnect the Iraq from the global Internet. It may be cold comfort for those Iraqis who were (and still are) impacted by the recent blackouts, but this back-of-the-envelope analysis was proven correct by recent events.

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/29/world/middleeast/iraq-kurds-referendum.html
(Vahal Ali, director of communications in the office of Massoud Barzani, the Kurdish region’s president) also warned of measures that the Kurdish regional government could take if Iraq’s crackdown on air travel and the borders continued, including severing internet and mobile telephone coverage, much of it based in the region, and even the supply of cement, most of which comes from the region.

By Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Oracle Dyn

Related topics: Access Providers, Internet Governance

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Cuba's (Hopefully Limited) ADSL Expansion

  • Oct 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ARIN Board Challenged to Diversify

  • Oct 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Darkening Web: Is there Light at the end of the Tunnel?

  • Oct 15, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Inevitability of Global Standards for Non-Terrestrial Spectrum Sharing

  • Oct 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Celebrating 167 Years of Public International Law for Cyber Security

  • Oct 10, 2017
  • Comments: 2
View More

Related News

Civil Society Groups Call for Deletion of Internet Filtering Provision in EU Copyright Proposal

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Approves Google's Project Loon Balloons for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

  • Oct 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Russia Appears to Have Begun Providing an Internet Connection to North Korea

  • Oct 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria on the Internet

  • Sep 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EU Presidency Pushing Other Member States for Substantial Internet Surveillance

  • Sep 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell blocks as small as /20s. more»

  • By 
  • Views: 896

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Join Neustar's Town Hall Meeting and Help Shape the Future Of .US

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Season's Greetings - 2015 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

"The Market Has No Morality" Sophia Bekele Speaks on Business Ethics and Accountability

Dyn Comments on ICG Proposal for IANA Transition

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 6,898

DotConnectAfrica on "CONNECTing the Dots: Options for Future Action" at UNESCO, Paris

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Season's Greetings - 2014 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Afilias Director Wins ICANN's 2014 Leadership Award

DotConnectAfrica Contributes at the 9th IGF in Istanbul, Turkey

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 12,498

ICANN London Recap Webinar

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Sophia Bekele Weighs in on Obama's August US-Africa Leader Summit at the NYF Africa

DotConnectAfrica's Expert Selected to Attend the Hague Institute of Global Justice

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the KHRC Internet & Human Rights Breakfast Roundtable in Nairobi

View More