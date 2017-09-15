Security Flaw in TPM Chips Allows Attacks on RSA Private Keys

Details of Infineon’s RSA key generation vulnerability was made public today after several announcements by vendors last week. The bug makes it possible for an attacker to calculate a private key by having a target’s public key. The flaw was detected by Matus Nemec, Marek Sys, Petr Svenda, Dusan Klinec and Vashek Matyas at Masaryk University in the Czech Republic. Dan Goodin reporting in Ars Technica: "The five-year-old flaw is also troubling because it's located in code that complies with two internationally recognized security certification standards that are binding on many governments, contractors, and companies around the world. The code library was developed by German chipmaker Infineon and has been generating weak keys since 2012 at the latest."

