Home / News I have a News Tip

KRACK Attack Can Affect All Modern WiFi Networks, Researchers Have Disclosed

  • Oct 16, 2017 12:39 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 423
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

As a proof-of-concept researchers executed a key reinstallation attack against an Android smartphone demostrating how the attacker is able to decrypt all data that the victim transmits.

Security researchers Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens have detected a major vulnerability in the WPA2 protocol that secures all protected Wi-Fi networks. Details of the exploit named KRACK were published today depicting how the weakness can be exploited by attackers to steal sensitive information like passwords or credit card numbers. "We discovered serious weaknesses in WPA2, a protocol that secures all modern protected Wi-Fi networks," writes Vanhoef. He adds:

"An attacker within range of a victim can exploit these weaknesses using key reinstallation attacks (KRACKs). Concretely, attackers can use this novel attack technique to read information that was previously assumed to be safely encrypted. This can be abused to steal sensitive information such as credit card numbers, passwords, chat messages, emails, photos, and so on. The attack works against all modern protected Wi-Fi networks. Depending on the network configuration, it is also possible to inject and manipulate data. For example, an attacker might be able to inject ransomware or other malware into websites. The weaknesses are in the Wi-Fi standard itself, and not in individual products or implementations. Therefore, any correct implementation of WPA2 is likely affected. ... Note that if your device supports Wi-Fi, it is most likely affected.

But don't panic, says Steven Bellovin: "Encryption flaws are sexy and get academics very excited, but they're rarely particularly serious for most people. That's very true here. In fact, at a guess, the most widespread problem, with WiFi, will have fewer serious consequences than the RSA problem."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Two More Crypto Holes

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Darkening Web: Is there Light at the end of the Tunnel?

  • Oct 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Celebrating 167 Years of Public International Law for Cyber Security

  • Oct 10, 2017
  • Comments: 2

"Keep Those Eyebrows Up!" - Cybersecurity at the Global Women's Forum

  • Oct 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Why I Want a .PAYPAL New gTLD

  • Oct 03, 2017
  • Comments: 8
View More

Related News

Security Flaw in TPM Chips Allows Attacks on RSA Private Keys

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cyberattacks Against Abortion Clinics on the Rise

  • Oct 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF Resigns from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) over EME Decision

  • Sep 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Bluetooth-Based Attack Vector Dubbed "BlueBorne" Exposes Almost Every Connected Device

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Discover ACCELR/8, a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s. more»

  • By 
  • Views: 800

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

View More