Civil Society Groups Call for Deletion of Internet Filtering Provision in EU Copyright Proposal

  • Oct 16, 2017 12:00 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

The European Digital Rights (EDRi) and 56 other civil society organizations, sent an open letter today to EU decision-makers calling for the deletion of the Article 13 of the Copyright Directive proposal, pointing out that monitoring and filtering of internet content that it proposes breach citizens’ fundamental rights. Joe McNamee, Executive Director of EDRi, says: "The censorship filter proposal would apply to all online platforms hosting any type of user-uploaded content such as YouTube, WordPress, Twitter, Facebook, Dropbox, Pinterest or Wikipedia. It would coerce platforms into installing filters that prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials. Such a filter would require the monitoring of all uploads and would be unable to differentiate between copyright infringements and legitimate uses of content authorized by law. It undermines legal certainty for European businesses, as it creates legal chaos and offers censorship filters as a solution."

Related topics: Censorship, Intellectual Property, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

 
   

