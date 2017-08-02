Home / News I have a News Tip

Russia Appears to Have Begun Providing an Internet Connection to North Korea

  • Oct 03, 2017 3:07 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 869
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

A map of the TTK network showing a link running right up to the North Korean border.
(Source: TTK website)

Network experts monitoring North Korea have detected activation of a new internet path out of North Korea. Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Dyn, along with North Korea expert Martyn Williams, report that at 09:07:51 UTC on 1 October 2017, the country's single internet provider, Star JV (AS131269), gained a new connection to the global internet through Russian fixed-line provider Transtelecom (AS20485), often referred to as TTK.

Madory: "The internet of North Korea is very small (four BGP routes) and reportedly only accessible by a few elites in the country. Since the appearance of AS131279 in the global routing table almost 7 years ago, Star JV has almost exclusively relied on China Unicom for its connectivity to the global internet — the only exception was its partial usage of satellite service from Intelsat between 2012 and 2013. In light of this history, a new internet connection out of North Korea is certainly a notable development."

Williams: "This isn't the first time North Korea has had alternate routes for Internet connectivity. From 2012 for about a year, a second link to Star JV existed via Intelsat, an international satellite telecommunications operator, but in recent years the Chinese link has been the sole connection to Star JV. Relying on one Internet provider has always left North Korea in a precarious situation."

Related topics: Access Providers, Networks, Telecom

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Why Homegrown Subscriber ID Solutions Limit Problem Solving

  • Sep 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

What Does the Future Hold for the Internet?

  • Sep 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Google Global Cache Servers Go Online in Cuba, But App Engine Blocked

  • Sep 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Networks Are Not Cars Nor Cell Phones

  • Sep 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Madness of Broadband Speed Tests

  • Sep 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

The Impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria on the Internet

  • Sep 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Continues VPN Crackdown, Targets Alibaba and Other Ecommerce Sites

  • Aug 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Verizon, AT&T Speeds Slow After Unlimited Data Plans Launch

  • Aug 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ACCELR/8 is a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market by applying processes that have delivered value for many of the largest market participants. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 469

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Mobile Web Intelligence Report: Bots and Crawlers May Represent up to 50% of Web Traffic

Data Volumes and Network Stress to Be Top IoT Concerns

Verisign Mitigates More Attack Activity in Q3 2015 Than Any Other Quarter During Last Two Years

Dyn Evolves Internet Performance Space with Launch of Internet Intelligence

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,912

Verisign's Q2'15 DDoS Trends: DDoS for Bitcoin Increasingly Targets Financial Industry

Protect Your Network From BYOD Malware Threats With The Verisign DNS Firewall

Verisign iDefense 2015 Cyber-Threats and Trends

3 Questions to Ask Your DNS Host About DDoS

Afilias Partners With Internet Society to Sponsor Deploy360 ION Conference Series Through 2016

Neustar to Build Multiple Tbps DDoS Mitigation Platform

Nominum Announces Future Ready DNS

3 Questions to Ask Your DNS Host about Lowering DDoS Risks

Tips to Address New FFIEC DDoS Requirements

Is Your Organization Prepared for a Cyberattack?

24 Million Home Routers Expose ISPs to Massive DNS-Based DDoS Attacks

Why Managed DNS Means Secure DNS

View More