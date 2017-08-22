Home / News I have a News Tip

U.S. Navy Investigating Possibility of Cyberattack Behind Two Navy Destroyer Collisions

  • Sep 15, 2017 12:53 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 868
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare, Vice Adm. Jan Tigh, says the military is investigating the possibility of compromised computer systems behind two U.S. Navy destroyer collisions with merchant vessels that occurred in recent months. Elias Groll reporting in Foreign Policy: "Naval investigators are scrambling to determine the causes of the mishaps, including whether hackers infiltrated the computer systems of the USS John S. McCain ahead of the collision on Aug. 21, Tighe said during an appearance at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington… he Navy has no indication that a cyberattack was behind either of the incidents, but it is dispatching investigators to the McCain to put those questions to rest, she said."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Fighting Phishing with Domain Name Disputes

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security is a System Property

  • Sep 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Not Quite Two Factor, or Is Your Phone Number Really Something You Have?

  • Aug 27, 2017
  • Comments: 2

The IoT Needs a Paradigm Shift from Security to Safety of Connected Devices

  • Aug 23, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Probability of ROI and Tighter Network Security by Blocking Malicious Subdomains

  • Aug 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Bluetooth-Based Attack Vector Dubbed "BlueBorne" Exposes Almost Every Connected Device

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Equifax Breach Blamed on Open-Source Software Flaw

  • Sep 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Equifax Hacked, Nearly Half of US Population Affected

  • Sep 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Europe and North America Energy Sector Targeted by Sophisticated Cyberattack Group

  • Sep 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 4,532

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

View More