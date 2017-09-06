Home / News I have a News Tip

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017 1:43 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 971
By CircleID Reporter

China has revealed plans to create a national data repository for information on cyberattacks and will require telecom firms, internet companies and domain name service providers to report threats to it. Reuters reports: "The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said companies and telcos as well as government bodies must share information on incidents including Trojan malware, hardware vulnerabilities, and content linked to "malicious" IP addresses to the new platform. An MIIT policy note also said that the ministry, which is creating the platform, will be liable for disposing of threats under the new rules, which will take effect on Jan. 1."

