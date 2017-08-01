Home / News I have a News Tip

EU Presidency Pushing Other Member States for Substantial Internet Surveillance

  • Sep 06, 2017 2:24 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

A leaked document by Statewatch reveals the current EU Presidency (Estonia) has been pushing the other Member States to strengthen indiscriminate internet surveillance and to follow in the footsteps of China regarding online censorship. Diego Naranjo reporting in EDRi: "Standing firmly behind its belief that filtering the uploads is the way to go, the Presidency has worked hard in order to make the proposal for the new copyright Directive even more harmful than the Commission's original proposal, and pushing it further into the realms of illegality. ... The proposals in this leak highlight a very dangerous roadmap for the EU Member States, if they were to follow the Presidency's lead."

Related topics: Censorship, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

 
   

Comments

