Amazon.com Inc Given New Chance to Secure .AMAZON TLD

An arbitration panel has given Amazon.com Inc. a new shot at securing the .amazon top-level domain which the company has been fighting for since 2014. Alexis Kramer from BNA News reports: "The independent review panel ordered the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers board to 'promptly re-evaluate' Amazon.com’s domain application in a July 10 declaration published late July 17 on ICANN’s website. ... The e-commerce giant has been fighting for the .amazon domain since its application was first denied in May 2014 based on consensus advice from government advisors. Representatives from Brazil and Peru, leading opponents of Amazon’s application, argued that the name has strong geographic ties to the Amazon ecological habitat. The panel said the board failed to independently determine that there were public policy reasons for denying the application." In a special report on the story in The Register, Kieren McCarthy writes: "Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of ICANN's notoriously poor accountability and its tendency to do what it thinks is in its own best interests, regardless of any rules, procedures and bylaws. It is also the third time that ICANN has been called out on its propensity for doing whatever the world's governments ask of it."

Related topics: ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Top-Level Domains