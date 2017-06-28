Home / News I have a News Tip

Apple Setting Up First Data Center in China to Comply with Tougher Cybersecurity Laws

By CircleID Reporter

Apple today reported it is constructing its first data center in China, in partnership with a local internet services company, in order to comply with the tougher cybersecurity laws enacted last month. The data center will be located in the southern province of Guizhou in collaboration with data management firm Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co Ltd (GCBD). According to a Reuters report, the data center is part of a planned $1 billion investment into the province. "Apple is the first foreign firm to announce amendments to its data storage for China following the implementation of a new cyber-security law on June 1 that requires foreign firms to store data within the country. Overseas business groups said the law's strict data surveillance and storage requirements are overly vague, burdening the firms with excessive compliance risks and threatening proprietary data."

