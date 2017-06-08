China Clamps Down on VPNs, Carriers Told to Block Access by Feb. 1

State-run telecommunications firms in China are given until February 1 to block people from using VPNs, shuttering key ways both locals and foreigners still manage to access the global, unfiltered web on a daily basis. Bloomberg reports: "In keeping with President Xi Jinping's "cyber sovereignty" campaign, the government now appears to be cracking down on loopholes around the Great Firewall, a system that blocks information sources from Twitter and Facebook to news websites such as the New York Times and others. ... It's unclear how the new directive may affect multinationals operating within the country… In the past, any effort to cut off internal corporate VPNs has been enough to make a company think about closing or reducing operations in China."

Related topics: Access Providers, Censorship, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation