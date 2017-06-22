U.S. Lawmakers Wary of Kaspersky Lab, the Russian Cybersecurity Firm

U.S. Congress is growing increasingly suspicious of the popular Russian anti-virus software provider, Kaspersky Lab. Western corporations such as Best Buy, load laptop computers with Kaspersky Lab software before selling them and according to NPR, the Federal Bureau of Prisons uses the company's products as well as many state and local government entities. NPR reports: "[S]hould legislation recently approved by both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees become law, the U.S. military would be barred from owning or using any products made by Kaspersky. But should legislation recently approved by both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees become law, the U.S. military would be barred from owning or using any products made by Kaspersky." According to other news reports, Eugene Kaspersky, company founder, and chief executive has denied any ties to the Kremlin and offered to have company's source code examined by U.S. government officials.
Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Law, Policy & Regulation
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
Mobile InternetSponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by Afilias
|
CybersecuritySponsored by Verisign
.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»