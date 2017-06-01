Russian Interference More Vigorous than Assumed, Over 39 States Targeted During Election

"Voter databases and software systems in an overwhelming number of states — 39 to be exact — were targeted by Russian cyberattacks over the summer and fall of 2016," Allegra Kirkland reporting today in TPM. "That number, and Bloomberg’s revelation that hackers attempted to delete or alter voter data in Illinois and successfully accessed a campaign finance database in another state, indicates that Russian’s election interference was even more vigorous than has previously been reported. ... Russian meddling involved not only the strategic hacking and distribution of campaign communications, but efforts to interfere with America’s election infrastructure."
|
