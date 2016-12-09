Home / Blogs

Landmark IPv6 Report Published: State of Deployment 2017

  • Jun 06, 2017 5:33 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 637
Print Comment
By Mat Ford
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.
Mat Ford

On the fifth anniversary of World IPv6 Launch, we're excited to share a detailed report on the State of IPv6 Deployment in 2017. It really is staggering how far IPv6 deployment has progressed in five years. In mid-2012, Google measured less than 1% of users accessing their services over IPv6. Today that figure is getting close to 20%. Since World IPv6 Launch, several major operators are now delivering the majority of traffic from major content sources like Google, Akamai and others over IPv6. Individual operators, like T-Mobile USA, have deployed IPv6-only networks for their subscribers.

Six years ago, the Internet Society helped to organize World IPv6 Day, where thousands of ISPs and websites joined together for a successful, global-scale, 24-hour trial of IPv6. A year later, for World IPv6 Launch, major ISPs, home networking equipment manufacturers, and web companies around the world permanently enabled IPv6 for their products and services.

How much progress have we made in the five years since World IPv6 Launch? All the details are included in our landmark report marking the launchiversary. While you download the report and check out our other IPv6 materials, here are the highlights:

  • IPv6 has increased 3000% since the beginning of World IPv6 Launch five years ago.
  • Deployment is occurring around the globe: Measurements show 37 countries exceed 5% of traffic is IPv6 to major content providers.
  • Over 25% of the Alexa Top 1000 websites are reachable using IPv6.
  • Some networks are now IPv6-only internally (e.g. JPNE, T-Mobile USA, SoftBank), and some major networks are now majority-IPv6 (e.g. RelianceJIO, Verizon Wireless, SkyBroadcasting, XS4ALL).
  • Some organizations are in the process of turning off IPv4 within their networks and/or data centers to reduce network complexity and cost (e.g. T-Mobile, Facebook, LinkedIn).
  • The Internet Society's core recommendations are to: (a) start now if you haven't already, (b) use established RFP requirements like RIPE-554: Requirements for IPv6 in ICT Equipment, and (c) take advantage of existing IPv6 deployment information including the Internet Society's Deploy360 Program.

IPv6 use is set to continue growing for the rest of this year and beyond as more operators start and grow their deployments around the world, and new content and hosting providers enable IPv6 for their customers. As we mark this milestone in IPv6 deployment history with this new landmark report, we wish all our readers a Happy Launchiversary!

This post was originally published on the Internet Society Tech Matters blog.

By Mat Ford, Internet Technologist

Related topics: IPv6

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Commercial Incentives Behind IPv6 Deployment

  • Feb 20, 2017
  • Comments: 1

NFV Orchestration Without Network Visibility: OS MANO Needs Operational Improvements

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2016

  • Jan 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Christmas Goat and IPv6 (Year 7)

  • Dec 14, 2016
  • Comments: 2

A Three Minute Guide to Network Automation Bliss

  • Dec 09, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

European Countries Continue to Lead IPv6 Adoption, Reports Akamai

  • Jun 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Researches Demonstrate How IPv6 Attacks Can Bypass Network Intrusion Detection Systems

  • Apr 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

2017 North American IPv6 Summit to Be Held at LinkedIn Headquarters

  • Mar 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Verizon to Stop Issuing New Public IPv4 Addresses

  • Mar 10, 2017
  • Comments: 1

China's First IPv6-Only Backbone Network Connecting 1,200 More Campuses

  • Jan 31, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 2,696

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,833

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Afilias Partners With Internet Society to Sponsor Deploy360 ION Conference Series Through 2016

Dyn Adds Chris Griffiths As New VP of Labs

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 14,259

New Nixu Solution Slashes Cloud Application Delivery Times from Weeks to Milliseconds

Domain Name Registrations Pass 233 Million in the First Quarter Of 2012

Nominum selected as 2012 AlwaysOn Global 250 Top Private Company

Nominum Releases New Version of Carrier-Grade DHCP Software for Telecom Providers

Nominum Survey of World's Leading ISPs Shows Nearly 60% of ISPs Plan to Roll-Out IPv6 by End of 2012

Nominum Sets New Record for Network Speed and Efficiency

Implementing a Cyber-Security Code of Conduct: Real-Life Lessons From Australia (Webinar)

Nominum and Nixu Software to Deliver Centralized DNS and DHCP Management Solution

Nixu NameSurfer 7.2 Strikes Rich at Dojo

DotConnectAfrica Participates at ICANN 43 In Costa Rica, the "Rich Coast"

Nominum Launches World's First Purpose-Built Suite of DNS‐Based Solutions for Mobile Operators

Is IPv6 the New Y2K? (Primer)

Nixu NEE Powers Location-Aware IPAM

Nixu DDI Awarded Gold Medal for Its IPv6 Support

UK Cabinet Office Looks to BlueCat Networks' Expertise and Best Practices for Securing PSN

BlueCat Networks Helps Organizations Transition to IPv6 with HP

BlueCat Networks to Host Webinar on DNS, DHCP and IPAM Featuring Independent Research Firm

IPAM and DHCPv6 Shake Hand in Nixu NameSurfer 7.1 Series

View More