WikiLeaks Releases CIA Malware Implants Called Assassin and AfterMidnight

The recent heavy news coverage of WannaCry has overshadowed the latest WikiLeaks release of critical CIA malware documentation: user manuals for two hacking tools named AfterMidnight and Assassin. Darlene Storm reporting in Computerworld writes: "WikiLeaks maintains that 'Assassin' and 'AfterMidnight' are two CIA 'remote control and subversion malware systems' which target Windows. Both were created to spy on targets, send collected data back to the CIA and perform tasks specified by the CIA… The leaked documents pertaining to the CIA malware frameworks included 2014 user's guides for AfterMidnight, AlphaGremlin — an addon to AfterMidnight — and Assassin. When reading those, you learn about Gremlins, Octopus, The Gibson and other CIA-created systems and payloads."

Related topics: Malware, Security